Rick’s Reviews: ABC turns up the heat with ‘The Baker and the Beauty’

LOS ANGELES (KGET) – It has been the case in recent years that when ABC executives have decided to turn up the heat with one of their primetime shows, the program included a handful of roses, broken hearts and romance. The latest offering from the network – “The Baker and the Beauty” – does all that but without all the reality.

The new Monday night drama is based on an Israeli program about what happens when an everyman gets involved with one of the most famous women on the planet. Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk) is working in the family bakery and doing everything that his Cuban parents and siblings expect him to do. That changes during a wild night in Miami night when Daniel meets Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) and is pulled into her world that is continuously being reported on by the press – and herself.

The question becomes whether or not their relationship can survive the harsh light of fame.

Before landing the co-starring role in “The Baker and the Beauty,” Rasuk appeared in the movies “The Mule,” “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “Raising Victor Vargas,” “Lords of Dogtown,” “Stop-Loss” and “Che.” He also worked on the TV shows “How to Make it in America,” “ER” and “Stalker.”

His new ABC series has taken him from supporting roles to the starring spotlight overnight. It has been a big change for Rasuk but he found himself prepared for the challenge.

“I think it’s dizzying in the sense that I was born and raised in New York, super humble beginnings. And as my career progressed, I was able to sort of witness a lot of stars or sort of co-starred for the first time and be in the Hollywood scene,” Rasuk says. “So I always had stories or anecdotes from things that I didn’t necessarily experience but I was sort of a part of.

“When it came to being cast in this role, I was able to sort of incorporate that a lot, the experiences that I had, sort of, from coming up from Lower East Side, Manhattan, to Hollywood and all the stories in between. And so I brought that a lot with the storyline between me and Nathalie.”

Kelley comes to the series having already gone through the process of jumping into a major television role. She portrayed Cristal Flores Carrington in The CW reboot of the 1980s series “Dynasty” and was in the final season of the CW television series “The Vampire Diaries” in the role of Sybil. Other TV credits include “Body of Proof” and “Unreal.”

With the roles in “Dynasty” and “The Baker and the Beauty,” Kelley had to take on characters other actors had already played. She looked at the original work but decided it was better to build the character from the ground up.

“And that was a really fun, enriching experience,” Kelley says. “She’s an amazing character to be able play. I’m so grateful that ABC has given me the opportunity to portray an intelligent, aspirational woman like Noa. I think that’s something the audience, and especially young women, need to see right now.”

“The Baker and the Beauty” is a remake where some major changes were made including going from a half-hour series to a full hour. The team behind the series used the additional time to develop more stories for the families rather than focusing almost primarily on the young couple as was the case in the original.

The extra stories are for the “The Baker and the Beauty” cast that also includes Carlos Gómez as Rafael Garcia, Dan Bucatinsky as Lewis, Lisa Vidal as Mari Garcia, David Del Rio as Mateo Garcia, Belissa Escobedo as Natalie and Michelle Veintimilla as Vanessa.

Executive producer and writer Dean Georganis says, “I think there’s nothing more grounded than someone who works with their hands. But as much as it’s the bakery and it’s about food and you get all of that sort of love, it should be it’s the baker and his family and the beauty.

“You believe it is a family run business. You believe it as a Cuban-immigrant business. So I think we get all the great associations of food. You get all the great associations of family. If you think baker, you’re working long hours. You’re getting your hands dirty. And then you put them against one of the most glamorous and famous women in the world. I think the contrast is just really fun for all of us to write.”

“The Baker and the Beauty,” debuts at 10 p.m. April 13 on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.