Rick’s Reviews: ‘A Good Man Is Hard To Find’ now available

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you are like me, one thing you have really been missing while staying at home is going to the movies. It doesn’t look like that is going to happen anytime soon but you can still keep up with what is happening in the film world.

The Motion Picture Academy has announced that films being released through digital platforms will be eligible for Oscar nominations this year. That’s a big change from when a movie had to play in theaters in Los Angeles and New York to be eligible.

With that in mind, the film “A Good Man Is Hard To Find” became available through digital formats today and it features a performance that should get Oscar attention.

The film follows newly widowed mom, Sarah – played by Sarah Bolger who you will know from the cable series “Mayans M.C.” – as she struggles to take care of her family. This becomes even more difficult when a mysterious stranger breaks into her house.

There is room for some arguments about how far the main character goes to protect her family but there is no argument that Bolger turns in a performance that should get the attention of the Motion Picture Academy.

This is a very dark film that will make you question how far you would go when it comes to your family.

If you are looking for something to watch with the family, then ABC’s “American Idol” is a good pick. And, there is the added bonus that the final 11 contestants includes Bakersfield’s Dillon James.

He performs country and alternative music. The judges were not that happy with his performance of the Beatles number “Yesterday” last week. But, James has that special something that should keep him going in the competition.

James will find out Sunday if he has survived the next cut as the field is cut to seven. This Sunday’s Mother’s Day show will feature the remaining finalists performing two songs each. One must be a Disney tune and the second dedicated to the mother figures in their lives.

The social distancing version of “American Idol” airs at 8 p.m. Sundays on ABC.

As always, you can go to Rick’s reviews at KGET.com to find feature stories including more on the two productions I mentioned today plus the weekly list of new movies available on DVD or digital platforms.

There are a few ideas to help pass the time while staying at home. Be safe.