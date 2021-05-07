Rick’s Review: Wrath of Man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Novels by Tom Clancy have been turned into extremely entertaining films including “The Hunt for Red October” and “Patriot Games.” Clancy’s heroes always are a smooth combination of confident strength and emotional upheavals.

The latest offering that continues that trend is the new Amazon Prime series “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.” It is scheduled to debut on the streaming service starting April 30.

This is another mix of military and politics by Clancy. This time Michael B. Jordan plays an elite Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife. It is the origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.

The film starts with a bang when a squad of Russian soldiers kills the family of John Kelly in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op. He pursues the be assassins with the help of a fellow SEAL played by Jodie Turner-Smith and a shadowy CIA agent played by Jamie Bell. His mission accidentally exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

It takes three elements for a Clancy-inspired product to work – interesting story, huge action scenes and strong acting. The “Without Remorse” story is good except for making a few of the characters a little too transparent.

There’s no question the action is first rate from massive shoot outs to a brilliant underwater sequence.

It would have been enough to recommend this production on Jordan’s work alone. But Turner-Smith’s work as a female SEAL is so good, she could support her own feature film.

Together they make “Without Remorse” strong enough you will feel sorry of you miss seeing it.