Rickey Hill is having trouble getting his cellphone turned the right way to conduct the Zoom interview. Once he turns the phone multiple times, Hill finally gets the image correct.

He might have trouble with his cellphone but the Texas native always knew which end of a bat was the right one to use to hit a baseball. Despite being told very early in his life that because of his degenerative spine disease he would only be able to walk using heavy leg braces, Hill proved the doctors wrong because he not only was able to walk without braces, but he was eventually able to pursue his greatest passion – professional baseball.

His inspirational story is the basis for the new feature film “The Hill.” Colin Ford plays the baseball player with a dream while Dennis Quaid portrays his minister father. The version currently playing in theaters gets Hill’s seal of approval. But his blessing came after several swings and misses by the creative team.

“They screwed it up at the start,” Hill – who is an executive producer on the project – says. “I was afraid they would screw up my story and they did but I knew what to do.”

“We changed crews. We changed everything at the beginning. We regrouped and brought it back.”

What Hill had to face was that when a movie is based on a real person, there is generally a tendency by the writers and directors to change certain elements for more dramatic impact. Hill wasn’t too concerned with how his family members would be portrayed as much as he was worried in terms of how he would be shown on screen.

Hill points out that the sequence where he finally goes to attend a tryout for a major league team was not 100% accurate. The film shows Hill negotiating a deal with super scout Red Murff (Scott Glenn) that he just needed a chance to show his hitting skills before being cut.

The real story is that Hill had already been cut and was not going to be able to play in the final game where all the professional hopefuls would be showcased. He re-entered the stadium to confront Murff in front of nine other scouts.

“Murff asked me ‘Do you know where you are standing?’ I said no. He said ‘you are standing on the hill. Look at the name of our movie,” Hill says. “I told him that it was a shame he was not going to see the best hitter in the camp.”

Murff told Hill that if his bat was in tune with his tongue then he was “a hell of a hitter.” Hill proved that right as he was the designated hitter for each team getting 10 hits in 10 plate appearances.

Hill is certain the determination to fight for his chance to play in the major leagues came from a faith in God and himself.

“It wasn’t cockiness. It was in knowing that God gave me that power to be a standout. When I walked up to the plate people came to see me step up to that plate,” Hill says.

Overall, Hill was pleased with the final depiction of his story. The movie covers from his childhood to his success at the tryouts. He ended up playing four seasons in the minor leagues for the Montreal Expos where he collected 205 hits and 26 home runs in 201 games with a .298 batting average. His dream came to an end when his body finally gave out when he was paralyzed sliding into second base.

When a film is based on a true story, it is not the primary subject who gets presented on the big screen. The spinal disease was not the only hurdle Hill had to face. As the film shows, his preacher father – James Hill (Dennis Quaid) – forbade him from playing baseball.

He was certain that the sport would be detrimental to what good health his son had found. The soul of “The Hill” comes from the faith elements that are continuously presented from the pulpit to the home to the baseball diamond.

“The Hill” is currently playing in local theaters. The one thing Hill wants moviegoers to take with them when they leave the theater is that they should never give up fighting for something they passionately want.

“I had God on my side. And if I had God on my side, who can I have against me? Nobody,” Hill says. “You take the talent you have and make it grow.”

After finding out the other end of his Zoom interview was originating in Bakersfield where he had played some minor league games, Hill says, “I know what hot really means in Bakersfield, California. I asked them to double my salary every time I had to go to Bakersfield.”