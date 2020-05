BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Entertainment Critic Rick Bentley sat down with actor Josh Gad to discuss his new role in the animated series ‘Central Park.’

Gad also commented on his role in the hit movies “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” saying “There isn’t a day that I don’t wake up and pinch myself that I am part of a legacy that will hopefully live on long after I am gone.”

Central Park is available available on Apple TV+ to stream today.