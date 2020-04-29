‘Rhythm Section’ among new viewing options

Blake Lively’s work in “The Rhythm Section” can now be seen on DVD and Blu-ray. (Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

(KGET) — Here are a few new viewing options – and some to avoid – available as of April 28 on DVD, Blu-ray and digital platforms.

“The Rhythm Section” Grade 1 star: Blake Lively is best known for the TV series “Gossip Girl” and with any luck will never be known for starring in this film. She plays Stephanie Patrick, a British woman who is leading an ordinary life until her family is killed in a plane crash. Her response to this life-changing tragedy is to go down a path of self-destruction that includes drug addiction and prostitution.

That changes when a journalist (Raza Jeffrey) finds her and reveals that the crash was not an accident. There was a bomb on the plane planted there just to kill one person. The other 246 people who died – including her family – were just collateral damage.

Stephanie becomes obsessed with getting revenge on the people behind the bombing. This sets in a motion a script that is confusing, idiotic and boring. Every step in the effort to get vengeance is forced to the point of being painful to watch.

The only thing this release has going for it is that people stuck at home are desperate for something new to watch. New isn’t always good.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of April 28

“Arrow: The Eighth and Final Season”: The set includes all 10 episodes that brought the CW Network series to an end.

“Guns Akimbo”: Video game producer gets caught up in a real version of one of his games.

“Earth’s Sacred Wonders”: More worshippers than ever are visiting architectural landscapes largely sculpted and inspired by faith.

“Ride Like a Girl”: Young woman proves that she belongs in the world of horse racing.

“Just One of the Guys”: High school girl masquerades as a boy to win a contest she thinks is sexist. The release marks the 35th anniversary of the original opening.

“Masterpiece: World on Fire”: Translator at the British Embassy in Warsaw falls in love with Polish waitress Kasia in 1939.

“Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge”: Hanzo Hasashi is given a chance to avenge his family.

“Ken Burns Presents: East Lake Meadows”: Residents of an Atlanta public housing community share their stories of life there.

“The Assistant”: Junior assistant to a powerful executive discovers that standing up for herself can create even more problems.

“Blood Sugar Rising”: Documentary presents intimate stories of Americans living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Now available on digital platforms

“Castle Rock: The Complete Second Season “: Feud between warring clans comes to a boil in the small town that’s inhabited by author Stephen King’s most infamous literary characters. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray July 21.

The Photograph”: Issa Rae plays a woman looking for answers when her mother, a famous photographer, dies. Look for it on DVD and Blu-ray on May 12.

“Outsider: The Complete First Season”: The series is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. It follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the gruesome murder of a local boy. It will be on Blu-ray and DVD on July 28.