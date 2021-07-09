Revamped Jungle Cruise takes on passengers starting July 16

Chimpanzees have taken over the wrecked boat of a safari expedition on the world-famous Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park. Officially reopening on July 16, 2021, Jungle Cruise will offer new adventures, an expanded storyline and more humor as skippers take guests on a tongue-in-cheek journey along some of the most remote rivers around the world. The new creative concept is original to Walt Disney Imagineering, just like the classic attraction itself. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The Jungle Cruise at Disneyland Park officially reopens on July 16 with new adventures, an expanded storyline and more humor. Skippers will take guests on a tongue-in-cheek journey along some of the most remote rivers around the world.

“We’re excited to be building on the story of the Jungle Cruise to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love, while adding more humor, more wildlife, and an interconnected story,” says Chris Beatty, an Imagineer who led creative development of the enhancements. “As part of creative development, we’ve also introduced characters from around the world and took a thoughtful approach to ensure accurate representation of cultures in our story.”

The changes come in time for the opening of the feature film based on the theme park attraction on July 30. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star in Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” a thrill-ride down the Amazon. Lily (Blunt) travels from London to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s (Johnson) services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat.

She is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine.

Changes are not new for the Disneyland Park attraction. The tone of the Jungle Cruise was more serious when it opened in 1955. Since then, the river has changed course and additions were made including the elephant bathing pool, gorillas in the safari camp and a new piranha scene.

Disney Imagineers have created a new backstory that focuses on Alberta Falls, the granddaughter of the world-renowned Dr. Albert Falls, who is now proprietor of the Jungle Navigation Company Ltd.

New scenes include:

· A safari of explorers from around the world finds itself up a tree after the journey goes awry.

· Chimpanzees have taken over the expedition’s wrecked boat.

· A Lost & Found location has turned into a Gift Shop run by Alberta’s longtime friend, Trader Sam.

Not everything has changed. Those who take the boat ride will get to see:

· The Ancient Cambodian Shrine with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

· Jungle Cruise Safari Camp is a former camp overrun by curious gorillas.

· Indian Elephant Bathing Pool where bathing Indian elephants have their trunks on.

· The African Veldt where angry hippos and hungry lions are guarding a “sleeping” zebra.

· Schweitzer Falls where skippers introduce guests to something they may have never seen before – the “back side of water.”

Visit Disneyland.com/Updates for more information.