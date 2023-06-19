It is easy for the judges on reality competition programs such as the PBS series “The Great American Recipe” to applaud the good dishes created by the competitors. The toughest part of the job is being able to tell the cooks that their dish was a miss.

That is the challenge Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot face again as the second season of the series begins at 9 p.m. June 19 on Valley PBS. Hosted by Alejandra Ramos, each episode challenges the cooks to showcase two of their signature dishes as they compete to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

Cohen’s approach to breaking bad news to the competitors is to be as sensitive and respectful as possible to each person’s background. “It is really hard to say I would have done that different especially if it’s not a dish that you’re super familiar with. And so, I think we try to take it and try to critique them or help them from a technical standpoint, more than say if the dish needed more salt, it was under seasoned,” Cohen says. “I think we try to help them in those kind of terms, instead of trying to tell them I would have done the dish differently this way.”

The competition is designed to celebrate the multiculturalism that makes American food so unique. The contestants represent a wide diversity of cooking styles influenced by their varied backgrounds that range from Guyanese to Greek, Libyan to Lithuanian, Caribbean to Native American and Midwestern to Traditional Hawaiian.

Even the casting of the contestants for the second season reflects a wide cross-section of the country. This year’s competitors come from Kansas, Georgia, New York, Washington, Florida, Hawai’i, Colorado, Illinois and Ohio.

Derry agrees that it would be disrespectful to each contestant’s heritage to tell them how to cook differently.

“One thing that, again, they may not do properly is roasting at the best temperature in the oven, pan searing it to where it’s golden brown, locking in all of the moisture, all the juices,” Derry says. “And they may not understand all the technical terms and why we do certain things the way we do them.

“But I think as a judge, our role is one to help encourage, to motivate, and to make them be the best cooks that they can be. And so, everyone comes from a different place in life, and you just have to embrace where they are and just allow them to grow in their own way and at their speed.”

Elliot calls his approach “the compliment sandwich.” That means highlighting things that are black and white and not open to interpretation. He likes that approach – especially with PBS – because there is a positive spin on everything.

One reason the backgrounds and stories of how the contestants learned their way around a kitchen are so important is because recipes are a blueprint. Elliot points out that how a person interprets that blueprint can make two dishes from the same recipe come out differently.

Elliot says, “When you see these recipes that they present us beforehand and we know what they’re going to be going after as they’re cooking, as they’ve received different input and tricks and comments from us judging, you’ll see them adapt as they go forward.

“The plating and presentation getting better, actually controlling the heat when they sear this certain item. That’s what’s great. Again, this is a recipe my mom used to make this and this. But also, things change as you learn more and are exposed to other things.”

All of the judges would like each contestant to win but, in the end, only one will get the blue ribbon. One of the winner’s dishes will be on the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook. That publication also will feature recipes from other contestants and the judges.

“The Great American Recipe” will air at 9 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 7. It also can be seen on PBS.org and through the PBS App.

Premiering June 21 is “Pan Pals,” an eight-episode digital companion series to “The Great American Recipe.” It was created by noted food influencer, Beryl Shereshewsky.

“Pan Pals” will feature diverse cooks, influencers, and current and former participants from “The Great American Recipe” who become “culinary pen pals” and swap a cherished recipe. Each episode will feature a dish, ingredient, or theme done through each of the “Pan Pals’” unique cultural and culinary lens to expand their own world view and food knowledge.

It will be available on the PBS’s Food YouTube Channel, PBS.org, the PBS App and on PBS social media channels with new episodes rolling out weekly.