‘Resident Alien’ returns; ‘Astrid & Lilly’ launch on Syfy

Jana Morrison (left) and Samantha Aucion stars in the new SYFY series “Astrid & Lilly Save the World.” (Photo courtesy of Syfy)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (OPINION) — The Syfy cable channel continues to delve into the quirky side of science fiction with the launch of a new series and the return of another for a sophomore season.

“Resident Alien” continues with a second season of the adventures of a visitor from the stars who takes over the medical practice in a small town. “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” follows high school students who accidentally open a portal to a weird dimension full of monsters.

The strange adventures in “Resident Alien” are based on the comic books created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. They follow a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) who, after taking on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor, slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

Along with Tudyk, the cast of “Resident Alien” includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler.

Series creator Chris Sheridan started the first season of “Resident Alien” following the stories in the comics. But, he quickly changed gears and took the show in a different direction. He stresses the show continues to pay homage to the publications.

“That first graphic novel was about the murder of Sam Hodges, which is continuing into the second season. So that is still alive for us. There is an episode pulled from one of the graphic novels that we are doing this season where Harry and Asta go to New York in search of an alien,” Sheridan says. “I thought Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse did an incredible job with that one.”

The job of making the character of Harry come to life falls to Tudyk. He is certainly familiar with giving life to unusual characters as his credits include providing the voice for K-250 in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

His challenge with “Resident Alien” has been the physical humor in showing how an alien would react to suddenly having to deal with a human body. Then there is the alien language that would have left many tongue-tied.

“Anytime Harry speaks his language, it’s always fun. I don’t know that it will ever be a language like Klingon where you go to conventions and people actually speak it as a language,” Tudyk says. “It’s much more elusive.

“So it’s like it’s a back‑and‑forth between me and the editors. It switches up a little bit every take, and then they find the best string of sounds and probably facial expressions to go along with it that makes for the best scene.”

His battle with the language continues as the second season of “Resident Alien” begins at 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

While the alien is the central character in “Resident Alien,” the heart of “Astrid & Lilly Save the World” are the very human characters played by Samantha Aucoin and Jana Morrison. They portray high school students who find it hard enough to get through a typical day. They realize things can get worse as the outcasts accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world.

Aucoin is a singer, songwriter and actress from Beeton, Toronto who began her acting career playing lead roles in local plays. She is making her TV debut with “Astrid & Lilly Save the World.” Jana Morrison is a Filipino-Canadian artist hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, whose credits include “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Master of the Heart” and “Chesapeake Shores.”

It is obvious that the stars of the show are not the typical hero types. Executive producer Betsy Van Stone explains the casting of plus-size actors was intentional.

“The whole world doesn’t look the same. Not everyone is a size two and representation matters,” Van Stone says. “We are lucky to have found incredibly talented actresses who happen to look like what most American women look like. And it’s long overdue to see that represented on television.”

Being cast in the series has a monumental meaning to Morrison. She points out that there weren’t heroes who look like her and Aucoin being portrayed on television when they were younger.

Aucoin adds that she is so proud that they get to represent these characters. She anticipates their casting will resonate with a large group of viewers.

There is another part of the show the team expects will be a connection for the audience.

Van Stone says, “One thing we’ve really learned in writing and making the show and talking to as many people as we have come in contact with, whether they be related to the show or not, at some point in your life, you felt like an outsider. That’s just universally true.

“You felt like an outcast, whether that was when you were a kid or at work or in your family, and that’s why this show is for everyone. And what’s cooler than two outcasts who save the world?”

“Astrid & Lilly Save the World” launches at 10 p.m. Jan. 26.