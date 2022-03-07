BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The thing about Rene Zellweger is that the Oscar winner has not worked a lot in television. Before starring in and acting as an executive producer on the new NBC short-run series, “The Thing About Pam,” Zellweger was best known for films ranging from “Chicago” to “Bridget Jones’ Diary.”

The truth of the matter is, Zellweger found working in television to be a lot like some of her film projects.

“Not so different from making independent films. You’ve got to make the most of the little bit of time that you have. So, it’s good training,” Zellweger says. “I enjoyed it a lot. I think it suits me. I like the pace. I love that it’s quick, and you have to think fast on your feet.”

The TV production that suited Zellweger so well – scheduled to debut at 10 p.m. March 8 on NBC – is based on the real 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in Pam’s husband, Russ, being convicted of the crime. The twist is that Russ didn’t kill Betsy and was later exonerated. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp.

Research for the script was easy because Pam’s evil ways was the subject of several episodes of “Dateline NBC.” Her story became one of the most popular topics to ever air on the news franchise. It also became the subject of a popular 2019 podcast, “The Thing About Pam,” which has been downloaded over 20 million times.

Taking on a role based on a real person is nothing new for Zellweger as she earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the 2019 feature film “Judy.” The difference was the amount of material Zellweger had to use as research.

She found a vast amount of material dealing with Garland. There was not nearly as much on Pam Hupp but there were enough news interviews and recordings of her court appearances to help Zellweger get into character.

The more Zellweger became familiar with Pam’s story, the more she realized the events were more bizarre than any fictional tale she had read.

“I binged the podcast, actually, when I was driving up and down the 5 Freeway, going to take my dog to get his hip replaced up in San Francisco, and I couldn’t believe it. It was just an experience of escalating absurdities.

“I was just thinking a lot, and asking myself how, and it just felt like it would be something really interesting to explore further. And it seems like this case kind of opens the door to discuss some really important, current, relevant social issues.”

An interesting story was no problem. But there was the major concern for Zellweger in taking on the role – coming up with the proper look to play Pam. Because Hupp is a much more full-figured person than Zellweger, it was necessary to use prosthetics.

Zellweger knew the prosthetics were the only way to step into Pam’s shoes but she still found the experience to be very odd.

“All the actors agree that that’s part of your toolkit that makes it easier to achieve what it is that you’re trying to, in terms of telling someone else’s story,” Zellweger says. “And I hope that everybody here would agree that the further you are away from yourself, the safer you feel to explore.”

All of the prosthetic work to add the necessary weight has created some negative comments. The argument is that there are plenty of actors who more physically match Pam than Zellweger.

Executive producer Chris McCumber never thought of another performer for the roles. McCumber points out that when a two-time Oscar winner – who has not been involved in a lot of TV projects – calls and expresses a desire to take on a role, the only thing to do is find the best way for her to play the role.

Working on “The Thing About Pam” was the most prosthetic work Zellweger has ever gone through to play a role. She found the process both challenging and educational.

“Every day, I learned something new, not just about how the pieces are built, how they have minds of their own, and what they become during the day isn’t quite what they begin as in the morning,” Zellweger says. “I also learned that it’s a different kind of skill to work with your entire body covered in prosthetics. I didn’t know that that was a skill that I didn’t have. So, every day, it was learning.

“It took about four hours to start. They whittled it down to about two hours, two and a half hours. You repeat the process, but it’s different because these things are dynamic. That might make me a crazy person to find that fun, gluing stuff to your head every day, but I did find it fun.”

The series also stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke and Mac Brandt.