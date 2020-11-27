Remake of ‘Black Beauty’ now available, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to be released on Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you have family members who have stayed after Thanksgiving, I have an entertainment selection that is suitable for all ages. It is the modern day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic “Black Beauty” that debuts Nov. 27 on the streaming service of Disney plus.

The film is the beautiful and touching story of a wild horse who comes into the life of a young girl – played by Mackenzie Foy – just when she needs a friend. The bond they form proves beneficial to both the girl and the horse.

The book was written in 1877 but director Ashley Avis has written a screenplay that puts the story in modern times but parallels the original tale from the freedom the horse has at birth to the cruelty Beauty faces in later years.

It might take you a few moments to adjust to the film being narrated by Beauty through the voice work of Kate Winslet. Once you settle in, Winslet’s voice will carry you through the tale.

A lot of credit for the film working so well goes to Foy – who you might remember for her role as the child of Bella and Edward in “The Twilight Saga – Breaking Dawn.”

She not only makes the connection with the horse feel very real but manages to play the role from a young teen to a young adult with ease.

Solid writing and strong performances mean this new take on “Black Beauty” belongs in the winner’s circle.

I also want to give you a quick update on a movie that has been delayed several times by the pandemic. Warner Bros. Pictures announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” will definitely open on Dec. 25. It will debut simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming platform.

The best part is the film will be available for a month on HBO Max at no additional cost to subscribers.