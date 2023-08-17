Those negotiating with the Writers Guild of America have with “Strays” the evidence to prove the group doesn’t deserve more money. It takes no talent or skill to string together jokes dealing with animal genitalia, canine intercourse, mounds of defecation and more urine than you can find at closing time at a local bar.

This profanity-soaked tale follows Reggie (voiced by Will Ferrell), an overly optimistic Border Terrier who sees efforts by his owner (Will Forte) to abandon him as just an extended game of fetch. When that game leaves Reggie wandering the streets of an unfamiliar town, he gets some help from a spunky Boston Terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx) who has been living on the streets for years.

They team with a Great Dane named Hunter (Randall Park) and the Australian Shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) to go homeward bound. The only obstacle is figuring out a series of clues to reunite Reggie and Doug.

There is nothing wrong with crass and vulgar humor. The problem with strays is that writer Dan Perault takes the approach that as long as the audience is giggling like a group of 4-year-olds who have just learned a new curse word then he has done his job. That kind of juvenile approach works for a short time but then becomes an exercise in redundancy.

There are brief glimpses of how this script could have been elevated. The traveling canines meet a dog whose only purpose is to narrate his owner’s life. What that narration reveals provides one of the few earned laughs of the film.

Perault’s approach is to overwhelm the audience with scenes that are more cringe worthy than funny. Even worse, the jokes are painfully predictable.

In one scene, a large group of canines confined in a cage by animal control decide the only way to escape is to create piles and piles of excrement. They are certain someone will come to clean up the mess. Their plan works and as soon as the person steps into the cage the expected fall into the mess occurs.

There are moments where Perault tries to give the film an emotional edge. But for every tale of how humans don’t appreciate the dedication and love of their pets, there is one that shows carnage in the forest. This drains any drop of sentimentality that might have been developed.

Having the mouths move on animals when they talk has always been a problem. There is something about the way teeth are shown that makes it appear that human lips are being digitally placed over the mouths of the animals. That is particularly distracting with Reggie.

Everything about “Strays” is distracting. The obsession with male dog genitals goes from comedic accent marks to a way of masking the lack of any smart material. Even the way Perault changes his own rules keeps undercutting the production.

The point is made that dogs can’t understand what humans are saying but they know exactly what derogatory names they are being called. Perault conveniently goes with whichever approach that he needs for a scene.

What is great about the movie world is that there is a place for projects from “Oppenheimer” to “Strays.” Not everyone wants a film that makes them ponder mankind’s place in the world.

Past films like “Dumb and Dumber” showed that stupid comedy can be very entertaining. It just needs to be presented with at least a semblance of effort by the writer to show some respect for the audience. A relentless assault of jokes that never rise about a crappy level takes no writing skills. It is just insulting.

The fact a major motion picture company like Universal Studios could release this as a summer film makes it even worse. “Strays” would have been weak even if it had gone directly to video or one of the endless streaming services gobbling up even worthless entertainment to fill their schedules.

After watching “Strays” you will be able to relate to that worker who fell into the sea of poop. It is a stink that doesn’t go away quickly.

Movie review

Strays

Grade: D-

Cast: Will Ferrell, Will Forte, Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, Randall Park, Josh Gad

Director: Josh Greenbaum

Rated: R for language, crude humor, drug use

Running time: 93 minutes.