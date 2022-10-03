Jacob Batalon knows that his portrayal of the title character in the new Syfy series “Reginald the Vampire” – set to debut at 10 p.m. Oct. 5 – is not your typical blood drinker. He goes against every trope of the vampire world.

“I think we all sort of have preconceived notions of what it’s like to be a vampire in movies and in TV and what not,” Batalon says. “But I think our producers have absolutely made a great show and a great story, to which we put those tropes on their head.

“We make sure that we base it mostly in reality and not the sort of vain idealism of vampires are only beautiful and vapid and don’t do anything else with their lives.”

The vampire Batalon is playing, Reginald Andres, is an unlikely hero who must deal with everyday obstacles such as the girl he loves but can’t be with, a bully manager and the vampire chieftain who wants him dead. Reginald discovers he has a few unrecognized powers of his own to deal with the problems.

Batalon sees Reginald as being a very thoughtful and enigmatic person who is uncertain about life. He is very aware of how society sees him.

“That kind of in a way made me feel a lot more grounded in my life because it’s this idea of either you just accept your fate, or you change it,” Batalon says. “Luckily, for Reginald, he didn’t really ask for it. It just happened to him, but he did something with that change, and he became a really great person.

“In relation to everyone else’s characters, I find that they all affected his life so deeply with Sarah being the love of his life and Maurice being his mentor. It’s all very much a unique experience.”

Batalon is playing the hero of the series but he is best known for his role as Peter Parker’s best friend and sidekick, Ned Leeds, in the “Spider-Man” films. He also has appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” as well as several indie films.

Working on a TV series is a lot different from being in a movie because the filming is done on a much more accelerated level. Producers quickly discover Batalon was able to handle the filming schedule despite being in almost every scene.

Executive producer Harley Peyton says, “It’s like ‘Is he going to burn out? I mean, how is this going to work?’ And the fact of the matter is, he was a superstar.

“I don’t remember him ever having a bad day in that sense he was always there. That leadership is something you build. It just has to be there.”

Producers used the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant as the basis for the series and then added their own ideas regarding vampire stories. The last elements were a bit of rom‑com and workplace comedy with a touch of drama to make “Reginald the Vampire.”

The books offer a dichotomy between the vampire world, where vampires are vapid and vain runway models. They seek a kind of perfect perfection that’s all about beauty that sets up issues of body‑shaming and body‑positivity.

Executive producer Harley Peyton – who has served as a writer and/or producer on “Twin Peaks,” “Route 66,” “Project Blue Book” and “Chucky” – says, “Reginald, of course, just doesn’t fit the mold. So I think that’s something that we follow and work with, whether it is text or subtext, and I think that’s pretty different from anything that I’ve seen before.

“The vampire society, they love bureaucracy, they love to look in a mirror because they can see themselves in there, and it’s all about that conflict between what we think of as beauty and what we think of as sort of inner truths and, kind of, the beauty inside us.”

Executive producer Jeremiah Chechik points out that at the heart of the series is the idea that anything is possible in a world that they are creating because these are characters that exist in the real world. They are a minority within the majority of the population.

Executive producer Lindsay MacAdam believes this element is what makes the series very different from other vampire shows on TV now and in the past.

“What really appealed to me was just that this is such an underdog story, and there’s a really positive message that’s baked into all the entertainment and comedy,” MacAdam adds. “So it’s very aspirational, and it’s just so much fun. But all those other shows don’t have Jacob and the cast that we have. We’ve just nailed it right off the top.”

The cast of “Reginald the Vampire” also includes Mandela Van Peebles and Em Haine.