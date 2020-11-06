‘Rebuilding Paradise,’ ‘The Madalorian’ top-notch productions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Now that the election is behind us we can turn our attention to other important matters – such as what to watch on TV.

I have found a couple of very different programs for you this week.

I will start with Ron Howard’s most recent documentary, “Rebuilding Paradise,” scheduled to be broadcast commercial-free at 9 p.m. Nov. 8 on the National Geographic cable channel.

The film marks the second anniversary of the Camp Fire in Paradise, CA. On the morning of Nov. 8, 2018, a firestorm engulfed the picturesque city of Paradise. By the time the Camp Fire was extinguished, it had killed 85 people, displaced 50,000 residents and destroyed 95% of local structures. It was the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years — and the worst ever in California’s history.

Howard’s documentary is not so much about the fire as it takes a looks at the resilience members of the community showed. It is both painful and inspirational.

The other program I want to spotlight is one I mentioned last week. The second season of “The Madalorian” has launched on Disney+. And, it is better than the first season.

The series is about a warrior in the “Star Wars” universe who has the task of taking The Child – who you probably no better as Baby Yoda – back to his people.

If you are a “Star Wars” fans, the second season is already loaded with connections to the movies and books. If you don’t know “Star Wars” from “Star Trek,” it is still a fun space adventure. And, you will love The Child.

New episodes post each week on the streaming service.