Nostalgia has been a driving force in recent years with television executives opting to reboot series that were on the air decades ago. “Fuller House” brought together cast members of “Full House.” The new “Saved by the Bell” blended cast members from the original series with new actors.

One person who never liked the idea of rebooting a popular TV show is Paul Reiser.

“To me, most reboots just give the audiences a chance to look at the screen and go, ‘Wow, they put on weight. Jeez, she had work done. Wow, he let himself go’,” Reiser says.

That comes across as a slightly odd statement considering Reiser joined his “Mad About You” co-star in 2019 for a reboot of their series that ended two decades earlier. Reiser argues that the return to the series was more of “a continuation” and not a reboot. It was just an opportunity to catch up with what had happened to the characters.

At least Reiser brings a knowledge of what it means to get the old gang back together for his role in the new Hulu comedy series “Reboot.” A young writer sells the idea of reuniting the cast of an early 2000’s family sitcom for new episodes. No one considered the cast would be so dysfunctional that the idea could be disastrous.

How the rebooting plays out can be seen starting Sept. 20 on the streaming service.

Resiser plays the creator of the original series who clashes with the young writer – played by Rachel Bloom – as he wants to keep the slapstick elements of the original show while she wants the program to have more of an edge. There is more to their clash of comedy ideas than just what makes something funny.

“Reboot” is the creation of Steven Levitan who has a long history with TV comedies having been a producer on such offerings as “Wings,” “Frasier,” “Men Behaving Badly,” “Just Shoot Me!” and “Back to You.” The idea for “Reboot” came to him while he was still the executive producer of “Modern Family.” He saw the trouble the producers of the “Roseanne” reboot were having and thought to himself that what was going on behind the scenes would make a much more interesting program.

“So I just started thinking about it, but I had a few years left on ‘Modern Family’ and I figured it was such a ripe area that somebody’s going to do this before I have time to do this, but they never did,” Levitan says. “I don’t have a big opinion about other people doing reboots of shows. I prefer the ones where people are reinventing it in some way, that there’s some reason for that reboot to happen and it’s not just like, ‘Hey, let’s make more money on this show.’

“The reboot is also sort of metaphorical. That these people are getting a second chance to reboot their lives. And I think one of the themes of the show is when life hands you one of those rare second chances, try your best not to blow it.”

Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy play the cast members who are brought back together. Each brings some very big baggage to the new show, especially Key’s character who has been trying to be a serious actor since the sitcom ended.

Key says, “I think it’s interesting for the character of Reed. I think his opinion is that he’s always been good. He feels that in regard to improvement, I think that he doesn’t feel that there’s actually that much to be had. It’s the material that should catch up to him, to his talent, which is a little bit delusional.

“He’s a really, really good actor, but he’s not that great.”

Worthy’s character must deal with how no one is quite sure who he is because he was so young when the original show aired. He’s now a young man but continues to deal with a very aggressive stage mother.

The 31-year-old Worthy can look at his own life to understand his character. He started acting when he was nine with roles on “Good Luck Charlie,” “Austin & Ally” and “Zeke and Luther.”

Worthy has found that playing the character on “Reboot” has been very therapeutic.

“I started acting when I was a kid. I was on Disney Channel. And I know the experience of being a child actor and trying to be an adult, even though you don’t have experiences that lead you to becoming an adult,” Worthy says. “You often miss high school. You missed out on the normal activities that normally lead you to becoming a normal adult. And Zac is frozen in time. So I did pull on real experiences for that.”