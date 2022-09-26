One of the most popular genres in television history has been programs set in a courtroom. Legal showdowns have been the source of drama in series from “Perry Mason” to “LA Law” to the upcoming “Reasonable Doubt.”

The new series that focuses on Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), a hotshot L.A. defense attorney who challenges the justice system at every turn, debuts Sept. 27 with two episodes on Hulu, the first scripted drama for Onyx Collective. The Onyx Collective was started by Disney to give opportunities to creators of color and underrepresented creatives.

It is easy to see how “Reasonable Doubt” is very different from other legal dramas when it comes to what goes on behind the scenes as it features an all-Black writing team and each episode was directed by Black directors. But, the audience won’t necessarily pick up on that distinction to make it stand out from all of the other courtroom dramas. The difference they will see is on the screen.

Traditionally, courtroom dramas have concentrated heavily on the legal elements. What viewers will see with “Reasonable Doubt” is that series creator Raamla Mohamed has designed the show to be a balance of the professional and personal lives of those involved.

“I think what separates the show for me is that it’s about a woman who’s balancing all the things that women have to balance: her career, her friendships, her marriage, kids,” Mohamed says. “It’s all those things that, as women, we have to kind of coordinate and figure out. And I think the great thing about it is that you get to see her have a really full life.

“Sometimes she wins in one part of her life and then sometimes she wins in another part and sometimes, just like women do, we’re just trying to win at it all and hopefully it works out.”

At the heart of both the stories that unfolds inside and outside the courtroom will be the work done by Kentucky Native Emayatzy Corinealdi. Before taking on “Reasonable Doubt,” she appeared in the films “Middle of Nowhere,” “The Invitation” and “Miles Ahead.” Her TV credits range from “The Young and the Restless” to “Evil.”

Mohamed knew immediately that Corinealdi was the perfect person to star in the series. She explains that they knew in the audition that there was no question that Corinealdi encapsulated who Jax needed to be on screen.

Corinealdi was equally convinced this was a perfect role for her because Mohamed has created a show with a singular focus but also with a variety or points of view.

“She left the room for us to explore and find things and that’s what made it, I think, interesting. That’s what gave it the texture for us to be able to just explore all of the different facets of the character,” Corinealdi says. “That’s one of my favorite things about Jax is that she does have all of these different circles that she’s in.

“And she keeps some of them pretty separate, but you get to see her live her life in a way that’s not particularly all together, and that’s my favorite part because, as Raamla said, I mean that’s life. But she wrote a woman who is capable of trying to figure all of these things out, and being willing, and having the courage to fail at it at the same time. And that’s what I want to see.”

Corinealdi is convinced her character in “Reasonable Doubt” is different from what has been shown on most TV programs, especially legal dramas. The fact her character must equally deal with the professional and private worlds is her favorite part of the series.

It was important to Mohamed when she was crafting the story and thinking about writing the series that she show real people and examine how they behave. That gets ramped up when the cameras start rolling and the actors bring their visions of how those real people should be played.

This mix of writing and performing will definitely be played out to a serious beat.

“The other part of the show that’s really important to me is music. And when I was, I guess 15 or 16 years old, I heard Jay-Z’s album ‘Reasonable Doubt’ and it changed my life and how I looked at music,” Mohamed says. “Just the swagger that that album had, the confidence, to me represented the show that I wanted to do.

“And so that’s why I decided to name the show ‘Reasonable Doubt’ after his freshman album. And of course it’s a legal drama and she’s a defense attorney, so it was kind of a perfect fit.”

New episodes of “Reasonable Doubt” will be available on the streaming service of Hulu each Tuesday after the launch.