Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are the hosts of the new CBS reality series “The Real Love Boat.” (Photo courtesy of CBS)

Feel free to sing along.

The “Love Boat” soon will be making another run. The “Love Boat” promises something for everyone. Set a course for adventure, your mind on a new romance. Love won’t hurt anymore. It’s an open smile on a friendly shore.

That theme song greeted viewers to original episodes of the ABC series, “The Love Boat,” from 1977 to 1986. Each week a group of celebrities would board the luxury passenger cruise ship MS Pacific Princess for love, laughs and luxury traveling.

CBS will launch “The Real Love Boat” at 9 p.m. Oct. 5 following “Survivor” and just before “The Amazing Race.” It gives the network an entire night of reality shows. Instead of fictional stories, “The Real Love Boat” dips into the deep end of reality television. There will be 12 singles looking for love with some help from hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell and three crew members.

Agreeing to be part of the show was an easy decision for the married couple.

Romijn says, “Aside from acting, we also love watching reality television, and we are usually doing it from the sofa. But to get to do it right there in the midst was truly a dream come true for us. And watching love stories happen, like, real love stories happen in front of our eyes, it was very exciting.

“We were in the most beautiful locations in the world, the most incredible challenges and incredible people, real people, watching connections happen. It was a real front‑row experience for us.”

Unlike the fictional ship in the original series, “The Real Love Boat” was filmed aboard the Regal Princess that was also carrying 3,200 paying customers. Those looking to find love connections visited the same ports around the Mediterranean – Marseille and Santorini and Crete – as the paying customers.

A big difference is that the competitors will go on destination dates and compete in challenges to test couples’ compatibility and chemistry, while earning valuable rewards. New singles will come aboard to rock the ship and those who don’t find a match will be left behind at port.

After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

Romijn and O’Connell handle hosting duties but the ship’s crew members – Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender) and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) – do the heavy lifting. The crew members have more than 40 combined years working in the industry that they use to play key roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic waters.

Arrigo explains, “We gather around and we talk about what happened and the dynamics between the couples or the singles for that matter. Then we try to course‑correct, if you will, that path to either fortify or strengthen their bond or maybe try to open themselves up to other opportunities out there with other singles until they find the real love if that will be the case.”

The hosting job doesn’t mean Romijn is ready to give up acting. She currently stars in the Paramount+ series ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” reprising her role as the iconic character Number One, whom she also portrayed in “Star Trek: Discovery.” The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model does have some reality show experience as she served as the host of MTV’s “House of Style” and the GSN bodypainting competition series “Skin Wars.”

O’Connell is splitting time at sea with working as a host of CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show “The Talk.” His TV and film credits include “Stand by Me,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Sliders” and “Endangered Species.”

Acting may be their primary passion but they take very seriously being part of “The Real Love Boat.”

Romijn says, “This show is very near and dear to our hearts. Jerry and I are children of the ’80s. We watched the original ‘Love Boat.’ We wanted to bring back the same warm feelings that the original show brought with this new ‘Real Love Boat.’

“We are blessed to be after ‘Survivor’ and before ‘The Amazing Race.’ We are a dating adventure show. The challenges are incredible. Our locations are completely dreamy. Some of my favorites are in Marseille in a lavender field. I don’t even want to tell you specifically what our contestants had to do, but all of the challenges are great, really fun. We just hope that it brings back the same feelings that the original show brought us when we were growing up and watching the original ‘Love Boat.’ We are very proud to be a part of it, and we hope everybody enjoys it as well.”

In other words, as the song says, come aboard, they are expecting you.