Dr. Sam Beckett – as played by Scott Bakula – spent five seasons on the NBC series “Quantum Leap” jumping through time to correct historical mistakes. He arrived in the various time periods by taking over the bodies of a various people: young rape victim, test pilot and a man with Down’s syndrome.

Now, almost 30 years since the series ended, NBC is bringing back “Quantum Leap.” The first journey through time with the new take on “Quantum Leap” begins at 10 p.m. tonight (Sept. 19) on NBC.

A new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear.

The structure of the new series is not that different from the original but executive producer Martin Gero wanted to make sure that there were enough differences that a clear separation would exist between the two versions.

“The show is so iconic and beloved, it felt crazy to just do a version with a new Sam and a new Al. It would set up to fail essentially,” Gero says. “And so for all of us that were involved at the beginning, it really made sense for this to be a continuation of the story with a brand‑new set of characters, one that could honor the old show, pay service to the old show, but have a really low bar for entry for new viewers.

“We want all of the rabid fans of ‘Quantum Leap’ to watch the show and have it feel like ‘Quantum Leap.’ This is ‘Quantum Leap.’ It’s an evolution of ‘Quantum Leap.’”

The new version is designed so that anyone can leap into watching without any knowledge of the original program. Those who were fans will see an enormous amount of backstory and mythology from the original show that will be incorporated into new episodes.

One of the biggest differences is that instead of the grumpy Al – played by Dean Stockwell – being the holographic connection between the time jumper and the present, it is newcomer Caitlin Bassett taking on that role of the decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job.

This is the professional acting debut for Bassett, a military veteran who spent seven years in U.S. Army Intelligence and the National Security Agency. She did two combat tours to Afghanistan and a third abroad.

Bassett is shocked every day that she has not been fired.

“I think a lot of people join the military for a lot of different reasons. But most of it’s because that’s kind of one of their best options. It was an amazing experience, a growing experience,” Bassett says. “I’ve made some smart choices. I was going to go to law school and I got my degree and I was going to go be a real adult.

“Then I got to New York, and I just was like let’s give it a go. I never thought it would be so spectacular [being] on such a spectacular show that’s exactly what would I always dream of doing.”

She will be the link between Ben and the highly confidential operation being run by Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

Lee takes on the time traveler role after working on “Here and Now,” “Made for Love,” “Prodigal Son,” “Mozart in the Jungle” and “Scandal.” He currently appears in the box office smash “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Lee – who calls “Quantum Leap” the role of a lifetime for an actor – is happy he did not have to pick up the role of Dr. Sam Beckett because Bakula had made him such an endearing character. He likes that his “Quantum Leap” is a brand‑new show with brand‑new characters.

Lee adds, “I think at the core of it, I think what connects Ben Song and Sam Beckett are the main tenets of their belief in doing good and what it means to be empathetic. And I think through that, as they pass through bodies, they’ll have a joint experience of agreeing on the fact that they’re both doing right what once went wrong.”