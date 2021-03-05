‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ stunning story of determined young hero

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The new animated offering from the Disney Studios, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” uses some familiar story elements but are presented with such stunning beauty by the team under the direction of Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada that the final product feels fresh.

The story unfolds in the fantasy world of Kumandra, a place where humans and dragons once lived together. That ended 500 years ago when an evil force threatened the land and the dragons had to sacrifice themselves to save the humans.

Kumandra was split into five warring factions. When their conflicts result in the breaking of the magic sphere that was protecting the world, the only hope is for the five pieces to be reunited.

Raya – voiced by Kelly Marie Tran – goes on a quest to find the last living dragon. Then she must bring together the five pieces to save humanity again.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” gets back o a very basic story of good versus evil. Raya must learn to trust the strangers she meets along the way if she has any hope of saving the day.

It’s an odd group of heroes working with the dragon Sisu – voiced by comic actress Awkwafina. Her role – like the work Robin Williams did with the Genie in “Aladdin” is to be a spiritual guide while supplying comic relief.

Having a misfit group of heroes collecting the five pieces of the sphere feels a little like the Avengers tracking down Infinity Stones. That’s OK as “Raya” is just as heavy on action scenes.

The real star is the stunning animation especially with the five distinct lands. Personally, I would have preferred scales rather than hair on the dragons but that’s just me.

“Raya and the Last Dragon’’ will be available on Disney+ with Premier Access March 5.

This is a beautiful, fun and action-packed film that should not be missed.