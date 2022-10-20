The first season of the Apple TV+ series “Acapulco” ended with a massive bombshell involving the character played by Rafael Cebrián. It was revealed his character of poolside attendant Hector was involved romantically with the owner of the resort where he works.

That twist was something that even Cebrián didn’t officially see happening until halfway through filming the first season. That’s when he finally realized that the creative team behind “Acapulco” was going to pair up Hector with Diane, the owner of the hotel. But, he had a feeling from the start that was going to happen.

“I have to be honest with you,” Cebrián says. “When I first read the pilot, I was trying to make sense of the relationships and dynamics throughout the whole first season. And I had a feeling that Hector was eventually going to end up with Diane. It makes sense.”

The first episode was enough to provide a big clue as to how much Hector is a player. He’s the kind of guy who after striking out after hitting on the bride on her wedding day just moves on to the bridesmaids.

Brides and bridesmaids are just a few of the people who check into Acapulco’s Las Colinas Resort. The 10-episode second season of the bilingual comedy picks up telling the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo, whose dream comes true when he scores the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. In 1985, Máximo must contend with upheaval at the resort, unexpected problems at home and a new love interest who just might rival the girl of his dreams.

Under Don Pablo’s (Damián Alcázar) guidance, he begins working toward the day when he will be running the entire Las Colinas operation by becoming Diane’s (Jessica Collins) right-hand man. The series also shows an older Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) returning to Acapulco to make peace with the recent passing of Don Pablo. This means confronting some unfinished business young Máximo left behind.

Working on the bi-lingual show has been easy for Cebrián as the classically trained actor – who was born in Spain – is fluent in English, Spanish, French and Italian. That grasp of multiple languages has allowed him to work on a variety of projects such as “Greenhouse Academy,” “Animal Kingdom,” “Borgia” and “Run & Gun.”

Not only is he one of the stars of “Acapulco,” but Cebrián can be seen in November on the new David E. Kelly series “The Calling” scheduled to air on the streaming service Peacock.

Cebrián was drawn to “Acapulco” because he has worked almost exclusively on dramas. He wanted to be able to show what he could do when given a comedic role.

“My track record up to ‘Acapulco’ was in drama. I started doing a period drama 12 years ago with ‘Borgia’ and I just got caught up in that beautiful world. But comedy is what I feel really comfortable at,” Cebrián, who graduated from Brown University, says.

“Throughout my college years I did a lot of theater and comedy was my main thing. It was my go to but for some reason when I started working on TV and in films, comedy never came.”

Cebrián stresses that he loves performing in dramas. It is just his acting instincts that makes him want to do different things. And, “Acapulco” has given him that opportunity to be part of a high-concept comedy that remains grounded in reality.

It is his character who often rises above reality through comedy. Cebrián knows that Hector is not the star of the series and he is OK with that because when the character is on screen it is often an explosive comic moment.

“‘Acapulco’ is the story of how Maximo goes from rags to riches and we are all there just supporting that story,” Cebrián says. “I am grateful and thankful to be part of such a beautiful story and such a beautiful cast.

“The show is very heavy on the ensemble. I think the character of Hector pops because it pops on the page. If it is not on the page then it is not on the stage. I have a lot to work with from the get go because the writers have developed a very rich, diverse world.”

The first two episodes of the second season of “Acapulco” will be available on the streaming services of Apple TV+ on Oct. 21. That will be followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through Dec. 16.

The cast of “Acapulco” – that was inspired by the box office hit “How to Be a Latin Lover” – also includes Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro and Carlos Corona.