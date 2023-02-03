BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — True crime tales have become one of the hottest television genres. The rise in popularity for the format has created a big question as to what is it in the American psyche that draws the public to these kinds of stories. Award-winning documentarian R.J. Cutler (“The War Room”) doesn’t have all the answers but he is taking advantage of the booming interest.

He has created “Murf the Surf: Jewels, Jesus and Mayhem in the USA” for the streaming service MGM+ (formerly known as Epix). The original docuseries – that is scheduled to debut Feb. 5 – follows celebrity criminal Jack Roland Murphy – better known as Murf the Surf – who organized the 1964 robbery of the New York’s Museum of Natural History that included the Star of India sapphire.

Cutler calls Murphy the first television true crime celebrity. What he has tried to do with his documentary is determine why there is such a fascination with people like Murphy who are crooks and criminals.

“Is it because we admire their gumption? Is it because we think maybe a drop of snake oil, if it cures all my ills, would be a wonderful thing to have? Or is it because we want to believe them? Why do we want to believe them? Even if we suspect that they’re not necessarily telling us the truth, this is a very resonant thing, I think, for this moment in time,” Cutler says. “We live in a moment where truth itself is, at its very nature, is under siege. And so these questions should be raised and we aim to do so.

“By going back to the roots of this genre and looking at the way it kind of began, we saw a great opportunity.”

The robbery of the Museum of Natural History was one of the biggest jewel heists in American history. It was accomplished by a band of suave “surfer dudes” from Miami led by Murphy.

This four-part documentary series explores the tumultuous life of Murphy including him prior to his death in 2020 when he had found religion. The series addresses the blurred line between fact and fiction.

Cutler has always been drawn to the story of fascinating people as subjects for his documentaries. His film subjects include Billie Eilish, John Belushi, Elton John, Martha Stewart and Dick Cheney. His docuseries “Dear…” profiled icons such as Spike Lee, Gloria Steinem and Misty Copeland through the eyes of those who have been most affected by their work.

What Cutler saw in Murphy was a man who did everything with a goal in mind.

“He had the goal that this series would tell his version of the story, the version of the story that he, as you see in the series, put in the script that he wrote. He also was not shy about letting us know that this is what he wanted. He was firm. He was subtle in his firmness,” Cutler says. “He made it clear that he knew that I had a family. He didn’t say anything else about it.

“I was able to hear Murf’s version of events. We sift through the fact, through fiction and different perspectives through other voices in the series.”

Cutler tells Murphy’s story through interviews, photographs and video footage. Unlike today where there is a massive amount of footage for any criminal story, Cutler was forced to fill in some of the blanks with some recreated moments.

The filmmaker is quick to point out that recreations were only used to help move the story along. That generally meant footage to help make transitions.

“Perhaps the best example is when we’re in the courtroom and we’re working off transcripts,” Cutler says. “Those moments are read by actors in the courtroom and they’re identified in the credits.

“Everything that we do is specifically identified, but it’s not an alteration of fact. It’s a use of visual style and performance to bring things to life.”

Some of the recreated moments are animated. Cutler uses those moments to emphasize what he considers to be the great yarn that is Murphy’s story. All of the animation is designed to compel the viewer visually as much as the nuts and bolts of the storytelling itself.

Cutler’s work already has caught the attention of some very important people. The documentary was produced through Imagine Documentaries, a company formed in 2018 by Imagine Entertainment Chairmen Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Howard says, “As an executive producer – not in the trenches, not the filmmaker – I get the pleasure of being one of the first audiences to sort of see this style come together. And of course, it’s an amazing use of archival footage but it’s also a real point of view.”