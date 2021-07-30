‘Quiet Place’ sequel offers high-tension thrills

Two films available on DVD and Blu-ray that deal with the search for peace as central themes among this week’s new entertainment options.

“A Quiet Place II” Grade B: Silence continues to be golden with this horror franchise. The sequel is filled with all the breath-holding tension that made the original so intensely scary.

The film picks up after the tragic events at the Abbott family home. It is up to Evelyn (Emily Blunt) to find a new sanctuary for herself and her three children from the killer creatures who respond to the smallest of sounds.

Making a trek into the unknown is not a deep plot. The sequel is better enjoyed if looked at as a continuation of the first film as it deals immediately with the aftermath. This is acceptable in one follow-up film but if this franchise continues, there needs to be more attention given to the story.

A thin story can survive when there is someone like Blunt at the center of the action. She has found a way to make Evelyn both a caring mother and a tough warrior.

The endless tension coupled with Blunt’s performance is reason enough to shout the praises for “A Quiet Place II.”

“The Last Champion” Grade B: John Wright (Cole Hauser) is a hometown hero who found fame through high school wrestling. All it took was one bad decision to end his athletic dreams.

A tragedy brings him home 20 years later and to the one place where he might find redemption. Wright must deal with a lot of variations on what it means to be a family if he wants to find the help he needs.

Director Glenn Withrow shows great care and skill in his depiction of high school wrestling. Part of that comes from his own days competing. His script – written with wife, Hallie Todd, and daughter, Ivy Withrow – is equally strong when it comes to the family elements.

This is a strong tale of what it truly means to be a champion and that doesn’t mean winning a trophy or ribbon.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of July 27

“The Neighborhood: Season Three”: Cedric the Entertainer stars in this CBS comedy about friends and neighbors.

“American Gods: Season 3”: Shadow must deal with a prophecy that brings him to an idyllic, snowy town.

“Every Breath You Take”: Psychiatrist must deal with the death of a patient.

“Joey & Ella”: Baby kangaroo gets accidentally swept up in a jewelry heist and becomes separated from her mother for the first time in her young life.

“The New Deal for Artists”: A look at the Works Progress Administration and the most ambitious government-supported arts program since the Italian Renaissance.

“Wild Kratts: Cats and Dogs”: Team must save cats and dogs that are being captured.

“The Birthday Cake”: Man begins to uncover the true story behind his father’s death 10 years ago.

“V.C. Andrews’ Landry Family 4-Movie Series”: Set includes films based on the best-selling novels from V.C. Andrews.

Available on digital platforms

“Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two”: Batman continues to track the person committing murders on major holidays. It will be on DVD and Blu-ray starting Aug. 10.

“Profile”: Journalist tries to expose a terrorist through social media. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 10.

“Peter Rabbit 2”: Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated.

“Enemies of the State”: Documentary that investigates the strange case of Matt DeHart, an alleged hacker and whistleblower.

“Midnight in the Switchgrass”: FBI agents and state police team to find a serial killer. Bruce Willis stars.