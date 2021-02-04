Queen Latifah gets ‘Super’ role with ‘The Equalizer’

(KGET) — The network time slot after the Super Bowl often has been used to launch new TV series. In some cases the stunt scheduling proved to be a success with programs such as “The Wonder Years,” “Family Guy.” Other times, it has not. Does anyone remember “MacGruder and Loud” or “Grand Slam”?

CBS is banking on the time slot after its telecast of Super Bowl LV Feb. 7 to be a winner as it will air the initial episode of the latest version of “The Equalizer.” The role that was played by Edward Woodard in the ‘80s series and by Denzel Washington in two feature films will now be played by Academy Award nominee Queen Latifah.

She plays Robyn McCall, a strong and determined woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. This Equalizer is different than the others because at the same time she’s saving others she’s also facing an even bigger terror – being a single mom raising a teenage daughter.

The role is a departure for Latifah whose credits have tended to lean toward lighter projects such as comedies (“Living Single”) and musicals (“Chicago”). It took her a short time to adjust to the new job but once it clicked for her, it was full speed ahead.

“I’m feeling really good about everything that’s happening with the show. I really think it’s going to be something that people are going to be highly entertained by,” Latifah says. “They’re going to ask questions about things afterwards.

“They’re going to have maybe conversations amongst themselves because of some of the subject matter that we’re tackling. And, hopefully, they’ll start to say, ‘Damn, Latifah was badass.’ The ego in me wants them to say that, I hope.”

The idea of Latifah playing the Equalizer comes down to wanting to do something different. The series will maintain the core aspect of someone being a help for those who feel hopeless.

The added dimension will be that this will be a story told from the perspective of a black woman in America who is a parent.

“She faces a different set of circumstances. Unlike Denzel’s version and unlike the original version, these characters were much more stoic, much more closed off a bit, if you will, much more guarded, I think,” Latifah says. “And I think Robyn’s character, she doesn’t have that luxury. She has a teenage daughter. She’s got to figure out how to turn off the soldier in her and turn on the mom.

“I think she’s going to get all she can handle from that. Luckily, she has Aunt Vi, played by Lorraine Toussaint, to help her navigate some of those pitfalls that she may face trying to step between those two worlds.”

Latifah is not playing the character as if she has some super powers and will often have to call on those around her for help. The attributes Latifah is playing in the character is that she is a leader who knows how to delegate and she wants to help ordinary people.

The new series continues the transition of the character in gender and race. Latifah credits Washington with making it possible for her to play the character.

“I am absolutely excited and love the fact that Denzel made this a relevant product again, because I did watch the original series as a kid. But what Denzel did with the feature films has been incredible,” Latifah says. “If anything, he set a bar in a way but also gave us a lot of room to go a completely different direction.

“I have the utmost respect for him. I’ve worked with him, and he taught me a lot when I did work with him. And he’s been a good support system throughout the years.”

As for getting the post-Super Bowl slot was good news for the cast and crew. Production of the series had to be done in both cold and wet weather plus all of the restrictions surrounding precautions during the pandemic.

Latifah says, “I think it just gave us all a boost around here. It just made us want to go even harder, work even harder. I think it bonded us, because it’s interesting when you’re working and everyone’s behind masks, because we’re being safe. But it was like a heart. Our hearts connected more, you know. There was a lightness that I think kind of came over the set with our crew.

“And it’s very important that we look out for each other and we take care of each other’s emotional and mental conditioning, because we’re doing an action show.”

Following the debut of “The Equalizer” after Super Bowl LV, the series will air at 8 p.m. Sundays.