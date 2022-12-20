There already have been five films and multiple television productions in the “Shrek” franchise over the past two decades. It is at that point in most long-running franchises where the efforts to be original have been drained away.

That’s why it would have been easy for the DreamWorks Animation team behind “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” to go through the creative paint-by-numbers plan. Instead, this animated offering that comes 21 years after the original “Shrek” debuted shows more visual creativity and better writing than any previous production.

This film is so good that your last wish should be that “Puss in Boots” tales have at least nine more cinematic lives.

Puss in Boots – as perfectly voiced by Antonio Banderas – is living the carefree life of a scallywag hero. He has brazenly faced death so many times that he has gone through eight of his nine cat lives. The only way to protect his one remaining life is to go into retirement and hide at the home of a very zealous cat lover.

Life as a lap cat doesn’t initially work for Puss in Boots. But, he eventually learns to live with the humiliation of a life where he must use kitty litter. Hope of escaping this life comes when Puss in Boots learns of a magical Wishing Star in the Black Forest. If he finds it, he can wish back his lost eight lives. Along with a scraggly therapy dog (Harvey Guillén), Puss in Boots goes on the most important mission of his lives.

There are challenges to face. His former partner and nemesis – Kitty Soft Paws (Salma Hayek) – is also searching for the Wishing Star. Goldilocks (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, “Big” Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and The Big Bad Wolf (Wagner Moura) are also chasing Puss in Boots.

The script by Paul Fisher (“The Croods: A New Age”) has all of the basic elements that make this a fun film on a very elementary level while at the same time weaving in a very smart and sensitive story about life choices. It is designed that both young and old should find the tale equally as enjoyable.

Banderas was always a great selection as the voice of Puss in Boots because of the swashbuckling tone he brings. The tabby hero sounds like a defender of men and a lover of women.

A lot of actors could have handled that part of the character but Banderas has the vocal skills to make Puss in Boots very vulnerable. The fact it is easy to sympathize with the character immediately lifts the film from a standard animation effort.

Guillén’s voicing of the mongrel mutt – a sort of Dog Quixote – gives a nice silly balance to the film. The more serious and introspective Puss in Boots gets, the more outrageous and weird the dog becomes.

The voice talent is flawless and the story emotionally solid but it is the animation style that truly elevates “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Director Joel Crawford (“The Croods: A New Age”) takes the solid computer generated visual style of DreamWorks Animation and gives it a jolt by blending both 3D and 2D.

The overall look is the detailed 3D approach that has been used throughout the “Shrek” franchise. But, Crawford blends in the kind of 2D CGI style that has movies such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” so popular.

This switch in animation approach tends to happen when there are big action sequences. Because the flow is less standard that the usual CGI, there is a fluidity that gives those scenes more power. Crawford was smart enough to use the approach sparingly as too much would have pulled “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” completely out of the flow of the “Shrek” franchise.

After more than two decades, the “Shrek” franchise could have become very stale. Instead, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” proves that with a smart script, a great voice cast and a fresh approach to the animation, it is possible for a production that comes way down the line to be superior to anything that has come before it in the franchise.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” opens in theaters Dec. 21.

Movie review

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Grade: B+

Cast: Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillen, Olivia Coleman, Florence Pugh

Director: Joel Crawford

Rated: PG for action/violence, crude humor

Running time: 102 minutes.