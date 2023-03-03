“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” is strong in animation and story. (Photo courtesy of Universal Studios)

A heroic cat and a weird alien create top-notch entertainment this week among new DVD and Blu-ray releases.

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Grade B+: This film is so good that your last wish should be that “Puss in Boots” tales have at least nine more cinematic lives.

Puss in Boots – as perfectly voiced by Antonio Banderas – is living the carefree life of a scallywag hero. He has brazenly faced death so many times that he has gone through eight of his nine cat lives. The only way to protect his one remaining life is to go into retirement and hiding at the home of a very zealous cat lover.

The script by Paul Fisher (“The Croods: A New Age”) has all of the basic elements that make this a fun film on a very elementary level while at the same time weaving in a very smart and sensitive story about life choices. It is designed that both young and old should find the tale equally as enjoyable.

Banderas was always a great selection as the voice of Puss in Boots because of the swashbuckling tone he brings. The tabby hero sounds like a defender of men and a lover of women.

The voice talent is flawless and the story emotionally solid but it is the animation style that truly elevates “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Director Joel Crawford (“The Croods: A New Age”) takes the solid computer generated visual style of DreamWorks Animation and gives it a jolt by blending both 3D and 2D.

The overall look is the detailed 3D approach that has been used throughout the “Shrek” franchise. But, Crawford blends in the kind of 2D CGI style that has movies such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” so popular.

After more than two decades, the “Shrek” franchise could have become very stale. Instead, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” proves that with a smart script, a great voice cast and a fresh approach to the animation, it is possible for a production that comes way down the line to be superior to anything that has come before it in the franchise.

“Resident Alien: Season Two” Grade B+: The cable series based on the comic books created by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse continues to shine because of Alan Tudyk. His work is a close encounter of the hilarious kind.

He plays Harry, a crash-landed alien who takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor. He slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth.

Most of the success comes through Tudyk’s work that includes the challenge of showing how an alien would react to suddenly having to deal with a human body. Then there is the alien language that would have left many tongue-tied.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray as of Feb. 28:

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody”: A look at the singer’s life through some of her most memorable performances.

“Devotion”: Jesse Brown deals with being the first ever black pilot to graduate from basic flight training in the Navy during the Korean War.

“Hunt”: Two officers are tasked with uncovering a North Korean spy who is deeply embedded within their agency.

“Northern Shade”: Army veteran living a lonely life is forced to track down his missing estranged brother.

Available through digital platforms

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance”: Mike (Channing Tatum) is recruited to stage a dance production in London. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on April 18.

“Free Skate”: Figure skater tries to re-establish herself and recover from the trauma and inhumane circumstances that forced her to flee from Russia.

“A Man Called Otto”: Tom Hanks plays a widow who is looking for an emotional escape but must first deal with a new neighbor. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray starting March 14.