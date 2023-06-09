BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Travis Braun didn’t realize it at the time but what was going on in his life when he was growing up in Texas would one day inspire him to create the new Disney Channel and Disney Junior series “Pupstruction.” His family had two chocolate-colored Labradors from the time he was a baby. Then there was the fact that his entire family worked in auto racing where he got to build things.

“I kind of mashed the two of them together and wanted to make a show about a family who is brought together the way my family was brought together through tools and building things,” Braun says. “And of course, it had to be dogs because I put dogs into everything I do.”

What Braun has constructed with “Pupstruction” is a music-filled animated series that follows the adventures of the Pupstruction team. The construction crew ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to playful puppies.

Phinny (voiced by Yonas Kibreab), the crew leader, is an innovative young corgi who dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. The other members of Pupstruction are: Luna (Mica Zeltzer), a spontaneous sheepdog; Roxy (Scarlett Kate Ferguson), a can-do rottweiler; and Tank (Carson Minniear), a lovable, snack-obsessed mastiff.

The series – set to debut at 8 a.m. on June 14 – is aimed at viewers ages 2-7. Each episode features two 11-minutes stories that highlight themes of teamwork, family, community, creative problem-solving, and the importance of imaginative play. An initial batch of episodes will premiere the same day through on-demand platforms and Disney+.

Those themes came from the Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer’s youth.

“Something that was so pivotal for me while growing up and working on this face team with my family was that I learned all these things. I learned teamwork. Going the extra mile to be precise. Being sure that everything is done because if you don’t, the race car breaks down and you don’t finish the race,” Braun says. “Those are things that we try to embed in this show.”

He also wants the show to stimulate imagination. That was the case for Braun when he was younger as his parents would give him a LEGO set designed to build a firehouse and he would throw away the instructions to use the pieces to build a red spaceship.

The way “Pupstruction” is designed is to be as if a youngster was running a construction company. The idea is to make them think as creatively as possible.

Braun has finished numerous imaginative races to create TV shows as he also is the creator and executive producer of Disney Junior’s “T.O.T.S.” and Disney Channel’s “Fast Layne.” He has written episodes for Disney Junior’s hit series “Vampirina,” “Puppy Dog Pals” and “Muppet Babies.”

His additional animation writing credits include Netflix’s original series “Turbo FAST” and the animated short “Charlie and Mr. Two,” which he created for Nickelodeon. He has also worked as a script coordinator on the CBS drama “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.”

In 2016, Braun wrote and produced the Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” commercial “Doritos Dogs,” which won the $1 million grand prize and aired during Super Bowl 50.

Going from the fast-paced world of auto racing to the very deliberate process of animation took some adaptation by Braun. Instead of high-speed results it became necessary for him to better appreciate patience.

“We have been working on this show for three years,” Braun says. “But it is the thing I love about Disney. I grew up on Disney and it is the reason Disney is Disney. They take the time to make sure it is right and to make sure everything they put out there is the best possible show or movie that it can be.

“That is the same way I work. I only want to make something if it is great. So, we take our time and make sure we have challenged everything that we can.”

It is not just Braun that makes sure the product is the best it can be. Along with his own team of writers, animators and producers, Disney has an education department that makes sure the stories being told will connect with the audience. Braun stresses it is a labor of love for everyone involved.

The main title theme song, written by series’ songwriter/composer Rob Cantor, will be released on Friday, May 12. The full digital soundtrack, “Disney Junior Music: Pupstruction,” featuring the theme song plus additional songs from the series, will be released by Walt Disney Records on June 14. Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing is developing product lines inspired by the series featuring apparel, figures, vehicles, role-play products, plush, books and more.

Other voice talent for “Pupstruction” include Yvette Nicole Brown, Bobby Moynihan, Grey DeLisle, Kari Wahlgren, Eric Bauza, Olga Merediz, Todrick Hall, Gabriel Iglesias and Nate Torrence.