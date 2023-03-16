Keshia Knight Pulliam found herself in a very interesting situation while filming the Lifetime movie “The Hillside Adoption Scam” scheduled to debut at 8 p.m. March 18. It is the latest in the “Ripped from the Headlines” films from the cable company.

She plays a woman who is so desperate to become a mother that she and her husband don’t see the warning signs when a pregnant woman (Danika Frederick) shows up willing to hand over her baby. At the same time Pulliam was playing a woman so desperate to be a mom, she was actually pregnant during the filming.

“So while they were trying to accentuate Danika’s fake belly, they were trying to hide my real belly,” Puliam says.

The film, inspired by true events, looks at a couple who have a thriving business, lots of friends, and a beautiful family. Because they are unable to have more kids, Bethany (Pulliam) thinks it’s a blessing when Georgia (Frederick), who is pregnant, shows up on their porch looking for help.

Though her husband is hesitant, Bethany dives in headfirst with the idea of adopting Georgia’s unborn baby. As the pregnancy progresses, it starts to feel like things don’t seem right, and they begin to discover unsettling things about Georgia and her cunning and unscrupulous motives.

Pulliam easily could understand how someone could be willing to take on such an agreement even when it looked too good to be true.

“It is funny that when you are in the space of truly desiring a child, and having trouble having one, you want to find the ray of hope in anything that happens,” Pulliam says. “We have gone through the journey as well. When you are in that space you want to cling to any glimmer of hope. “Outside of looking at it as an issue, you are going to look at it as a blessing or a sign until you see otherwise.”

Pulliam went into the project with a massive amount of knowledge on the subject. She was a producer of “Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility,” a documentary that looked at the taboo of infertility in the Black community through such topics as IVF, adoption and choosing not to have children.

Being pregnant while playing a woman who could no longer get pregnant made it easy for Pulliam to understand the wide range of emotions her character would be going through.

“It was a journey for us to get to where we are here today,” Pulliam says. “I understood what Bethany was going through having the desire to expand her family and having trouble doing it.

“When you are a mom, the one thing that you learn is that whether it is from your womb or whether you adopt, however it comes to fruition, there is this love that is like you almost grow this whole other heart outside of your body.”

Pulliam laughs and says that there were times when she would talk to the child in her body to explain that all the negativity should be ignored because it was just “mommy doing her job.”

This mom has been doing her job for a long time. Pulliam started acting at the age of 5 with “The Cosby Show.” Since then she has gone on to appear in “A Different World,” “House of Payne,” “3 Year Plan” and “Pride & Prejudice: Atlanta.”

One of the things that made the film easier for Pulliam was the performance by Frederick. Pulliam says that her co-star “did a good job of playing crazy.”

The role was an acting test for Frederick as she has never actually been pregnant. Her appearance in the movie was created using a large pad she had to wear.

Frederick found the wardrobe to be interesting because she would unconsciously touch her stomach as if she actually was with child. At the end of the day, she found her hips to be very sore.

Before taking on the role of the scam artist in the Lifetime movie, she appeared in “I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story,” “Once Upon a Christmas Miracle,” “First Person Shooter” and “I Still See You.”

Generally, Frederick doesn’t audition for a lot of villainous roles. She was excited about the acting possibilities in the Lifetime movie because of how similar and different the two main characters are.

“I think that Bethany and Georgia are two sides of the same coin as you find out at the end of the movie,” Frederick says. “One of the things I find the most fascinating about playing the bad guy or villain is you have to justify what makes them do what they do.

“You have to find the emotion but disassociate with it.”