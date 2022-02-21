‘Proud Family’ returns ‘Louder’ and ‘Prouder’ on Disney+

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A lot can happen in 20 years.

That’s what the team behind the reboot of the animated series “The Proud Family” – that originally aired from 2001-2005 on the Disney Channel – discovered. The focus of the show remains 14-year-old Penny Proud (voiced by Kayla Pratt) but the world has definitely changed around her.

That’s why the new version of the series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” will launch on the streaming service of Disney+ starting Feb. 23 with mom Trudy (Paula Jai Parker) dealing with a new career, dad Oscar (Tommy Davidson) having wilder dreams and Penny facing new challenges at home and at school. This includes a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones.

Executive producer Ralph Farquhar sees the changes between the two shows as a major plus.

“Before we had to sort of tiptoe around certain issues, sort of use coded language. Now we can go pretty much straight at it,” Farquhar says. “The biggest change in the 20 years is sort of the gender identity and so we’ve introduced the LGBTQ community into the series with the Michael character especially.”

That new character is voiced by actor and fashion curator E. J. Johnson. He sees his character as being a huge deal because of his love of the original show and how he can see himself in the character. He wants Michael to be a voice for young people trying to figure out their gender identity that he didn’t have.

Johnson adds, “Just to have a character who is out and proud and fabulous and just completely and utterly unapologetically themselves is really just so beautiful to voice the character. When I was watching the episodes, I just was blown away that this character now exists and will be able to just be there for young people.”

One thing that remains the same is Pratt who was only 15 when the first series debuted. She is not only excited about getting to return to a character of Penny that she loved voicing but is also happy that the show can now deal with more in-depth topics.

Pratt says, “To me, watching shows like ‘Proud Family,’ and especially adding a character like EJ’s, to me, it’s very important because when you’re growing up to see representation of yourself lets you know that you are not alone in this world.

“It reminds you that there are other people out there who may not be exactly like you but they have something like you in common. Or there’s something that you can relate to that you’re going through, and it can make you feel not alone. A lot of kids grow up feeling that way, especially at our age growing up where we didn’t have all the freedom to have all the conversations that we have now.”

Animation is a joy for many actors because they can voice the same character over decades. And while the voices remain the same, there have been a few tweaks made to how the characters look.

Series creator Bruce W. Smith did what he calls a “teen upgrade” to the look of the animated offering.

“We wanted to kind of redesign the classic style and feel and just kind of bring it into 2022. All of our cast is so youthful it just made sense for us to kind of just stay in this same lane while we revisited the show for 2022,” Smith says. “The important asset in all of this is making sure that both series, from the one that we produced in 2001 and 2022, can still sit side-by-side with each other.

“You’ll see the upgrades but in the overall, when you’re talking about how we upgraded the content, how we kind of were sort of let loose to really lean into the truth of the stories that we wanted to tell, I think it just simply accelerated everything.”

The tweaks did not impact the way the creative team has structured the show using humor, drama and a lot of music. The plan from the start was to make an animated family comedy that would appeal to this between the ages of 6 and 60.

That’s the audience the 10-episode first season of the new show also is looking to attract.

Farquhar says, “We have that range of things that the kids get that the adults don’t get. There are things the adults get that the kids don’t get. It’s designed for family viewing, and that’s what we’re going after here, and thanks to these wonderful actors, I think we’ve accomplished that.”

Those actors also include JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Karen Malina White, Alisa Reyes, Soleil Moon Frye, KeKe Palmer, Billie Porter and Zachary Quinto.