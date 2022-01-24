‘Promised Land’ delivers on promise of great diversity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There have been several attempts to launch network drama series – ranging from “Cane” to “The Baker and the Beauty” – featuring a predominantly Lantinx cast. The results have been less than stellar.

That has not stopped ABC. The network’s new drama, “Promised Land,” is a generation-spanning drama centered on a Latinx family looking to find wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley. It debuts at 10:01 p.m. Jan. 24 on ABC.

Executive producer Matt Lopez is certain his show will find an audience because of the way it is structured. In developing the show, Lopez combined the timeless themes of ambition and power with very current topics.

“Obviously, the immigration issue is at the forefront of people’s minds,” Lopez says. “I think shining a light on that not to sort of take a side in anything that passes for an immigration debate in this country but to just depict the pursuit of the American dream in all its beauty.

“At the same time, all its costs, I think, speaks to the now. I think audiences will respond to it. It’s a show that delivers the goods on the soap and in all those, sort of, juicy, twisty elements.”

The opening episode of “Promised Land” has alliances and loyalties being tested as Joe Sandoval (John Ortiz) assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón (Andres Velez) and sisters Juana (Katya Martín) and Rosa Sánchez (Ariana Guerra) are crossing the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life.

Lopez wants to say something about the times in which we’re living through the characters. Making those characters come to life falls to the cast that includes John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino and Bellamy Young.

The fact “Promised Land” has such a diverse cast has created some unique opportunities for the actors. John Ortiz has been working as an actor for 30 years appearing in such projects as “Silver Linings Playbook,” “Kong: Skull Island” and “Bumblebee.” The New York native had never been offered a leading role until “Promised Land” came along.

“I understand the correlation as to why that’s the case. I always knew it wasn’t about my talent. I say that because I understand how special it is,” Ortiz says. “I’m just over the moon with excitement and I’m giddy and I love this show. I love this story. I love these people. And I show up to work even when I’m not called to be at work.”

The commitment to making “Promised Land” as diverse as possible did not stop with the on-camera talent. Every effort was made to make diversity hires from writers to those building the sets.

Lopez found there was an added bonus to all of the diversity. He saw that while “Promised Land” looks at a Latinx family, the feedback he was given by all involved was that the story was not specific to one ethnic group.

“What I found is that by having a lot of Latino and Latina members behind the camera, on the writing staff, there’s a level of personal investment and that filters through in the material. There’s a passion for telling these stories,” Lopez says. “The first time I saw it was when we were casting, where we had actors who would come in and say, ‘My parents were fruit pickers in Santa Paula. I’ve never seen their story on screen before. Thank you.’

“Or the other extreme where we would have actors that would say, ‘Thank you for showing this extremely successful, unapologetically wealthy Latino family that’s not in the cartel.’ We would see these actors and you look at their IMDB page and it’s cartel, cartel, cartel. So, it’s really great to be able to tell a story that doesn’t fall into those tropes.”

It’s not just that “Promised Land” is giving actors better roles, it is giving them strong stories. Christina Ochoa – who was born in Spain – finds the beauty of the series is that the creative team has been able to make a series that features stories that are very personal while at the same time have a universal appeal.

“The thing that I notice the least normally on camera and on TV, especially primetime, is heterodox thinking,” Ochoa says. “Every immigrant is different. Every story is different.

“Everyone has such a different point of view, and seeing that represented, where there’s no common denominator, that to me is real diversity. Diversity within a group, diversity within an ensemble, and diversity within a cast.”

In case you miss the series opener, the first two episodes of the “Promised Land” will be available on Hulu the day after the series premiere on ABC. This will be the first time ABC programming will be released on Hulu before debuting on the network.