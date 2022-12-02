The new Prime Video series “Riches” looks at what happens when the patriarch of the family and business mogul dies. It would not be a back-stabbing television drama if his passing went off without any complications.

The fact he turns over the company to the children from his first marriage – Nina Richards (Deborah Ayorinde) and Simon Richards (Emmaneul Imani) – creates a business and personal firestorm. It is up to the siblings to decide the future of the company and all of the family members who have been living the good life because of it.

The high-stakes family drama was written and created by Abby Ajayi whose past works include “How to Get Away With Murder” and “Inventing Anna.” “Riches” is now available on the streaming service.

One of the things that Ayorinde loves about playing Nina is that she is a character who has been taken for granted through most of her life. Family members who oppose the new company leaders believe they will be able to easily manipulate Nina but they are headed for a major shock.

“I think that is something I know so well,” Ayorinde says. “I think that people who are part of marginalized groups are sometimes underestimated. They can’t do this. They can’t be strong. They can’t be smart. They can’t run a company.

“I think what is so beautiful and triumphant about Nina is that she just rises to the occasion. She handles business and handles it well.”

The way Ayorinde approaches playing Nina is that she is a person who has been taken for granted both because of the color of her skin and because she is a woman. She knows that being a Black woman means that the negativity often comes from both sides.

The inspiration for Ayorinde as to how Nina will stand up to all of the personal and professional challenges comes from the strong women she has seen in her life who have not let anything stop them from accomplishing their goals.

Before taking on the starring role in “Riches,” the British-Nigerian actress worked on such projects as “Luke Cage,” “Girls Trip” and “True Detective.” She is best known for starring in the Prime Video series “Them.”

Ayorinde is not the only member of the “Riches” cast to get to play a character with multiple layers. Imani found Simon to be a much textured role.

“He reminds me a little bit of an onion,” Imani says. “You keep peeling back layers and more and more would come out. Simon is very put together and has a strong relationship that is not toxic.

“However, nothing is perfect. There’s always something bubbling underneath.”

Imani was prepared to take on the complicated role because of his previous work that includes “The Wheel of Time,” ‘Cobra” and “Black Earth Rising.”

The one part of his performance that resonates with the most truth is the bond that Simon and Nina show on screen. They had not worked together before “Riches” but Imani was a big fan of Ayorinde from seeing some of her past performances. That sibling connection is a reflection of the deep friendship the two actors found and grew during their time working on the first season.

Imani laughs and says that he and Ayorinde have spoken on the phone every day since the filming wrapped.

The cast of “Riches” also includes Hugh Quarshie (“Absentia”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Adeyinka Akinrinade (“Top Boy”), Ola Orebiyi (“A Brixton Tale”) and Nneka Okoye (“The A List”).

The work that Ayorinde and Imani did in “Riches” was both a blessing and a test for Ajayi as they are just a small part of a very talented cast playing very complicated roles. It was up to the series creator and writer to make sure all of the players were given their times to shine.

“It was a challenge,” Ajayi says. “I think the way I approached it was that we all have families and sometimes if you have a big family with each relationship it’s not always about time but it is about those moments.”

She was able to play many of those moments in scenes where others might have overlooked the opportunities. Even when a scene called for the large ensemble cast to be together, each director was told to make sure they got bits of dialogue and looks that give the audience real details about the characters.

Even in episodes where a character might not have a lot of scenes, Ajayi made certain that everyone got at least one scene that delivered a big emotional moment.

“Credit to the actors because they all took ownership of their characters and even in scenes where they might not be the central focus of what is happening but they were doing stuff.”

In other words, each scene has a “Riches” of acting in it.