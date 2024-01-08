Now that 2023 is in the rearview mirror, it is time to start looking ahead to the films that will be in theaters in 2024. Don’t be surprised if 2024 looks familiar as the movies slated to be released are dominated by sequels, prequels and those based on familiar franchises.

What follows is a list of many of the larger movies that will be playing in local theaters. It is not a complete list as many studios continue to juggle their schedules. Part of that problem was last year’s strikes that delayed production on numerous movies.

The release dates are based on information available now but can change as the studios jockey for the best box office release. Here’s what is known as of now.

January

“Mean Girls” (Jan. 12): The production is an adaptation of the stage musical which was based on the 2004 film written by Tina Fey. Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auliʻi Cravalho, Bebe Wood and Jaquel Spivey star.

February

“Argylle” (Feb. 2): Director Matthew Vaughn looks at the world of spies through a novelist (Bryce Dallas Howard) whose books seem to have too many real details. The film looks to feature the top feline of the year.

“Madame Web” (Feb. 14): Dakota Johnson jumps into the comic book movie world playing a clairvoyant character from Spider-Man’s world. The character is one of the lesser known players in the Marvel Universe.

March

“Dune: Part 2” (March 1): The long delayed second half of the film where the first part was released in 2021 is finally hitting theaters. It is the second half of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel.

“Imaginary” (March 8): A stuffed animal creates big problems for a little girl and her mother.

“Kung Fu Panda 4” (March 8): Po (Jack Black) goes in search of a new Dragon Warrior.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (March 29): Who are you going to call? It is not going to be the same group of Ghostbusters who originated the franchise. Paul Rudd stars.

April

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (April 12): The two monsters are back to face a new threat.

May

“The Fall Guy” (May 3): The continued mining of old TV shows continues as Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, the role Lee Majors originated in 1981.

“Back to Black” (May 10): Marisa Abela stars in this biopic of Amy Winehouse. Looks to have Oscar potential.

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” (May 24): Anya Taylor-Joy plays a younger version of Furiosa in this prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road.” This franchise just won’t run out of gas.

“The Garfield Movie” (May 24): Chris Pratt voices the title character.

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” (May 24): The new film picks up the action years after “War for the Planet of the Apes.”

June

“Bad Boys 4” (June 14): Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back on the beat. This is the first film for Smith since his Oscar slap.

“Inside Out 2” (June 14): The animated sequel returns to the life of Riley now that she’s in college and is facing new emotions.

July

“Despicable Me 4” (July 3): The Minions are back working with Gru.

“Twisters” (July 19): The film is being called a new chapter in the story that started with the 1996 movie.

“Deadpool 3” (July 26): Ryan Reynolds’ fast-talking character is joined by Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

September

“Beetlejuice 2” (Sept. 6): Tim Burton and Michael Keaton reunited to make this sequel decades in the making. Someone said the name three times.

“Transformers One” (Sept. 13): Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth are featured in this animated prequel that looks at the origins of the rivalry between Optimus Prime and Megatron.

“Saw Sequel” (Sept. 27): The name or any details of the story have not been released. Count on mayhem.

October

“Joker: Folie a Deux” (Oct. 4): Joaquin Phoenix is joined by Lady Gaga in this sequel.

November

“Venom 3” (Nov. 8): Tom Hardy is back for the third installment of the antihero franchise.

“Gladiator 2” (Nov. 22): Ridley Scott directs the sequel that looks at a grown-up Lucius (Paul Mescal).

“Wicked Part 1” (Nov. 27): The Broadway musical is finally coming to the big screen. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande star.

December

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim” (Dec. 13): The latest offering in the franchise looks at Helm Hammerhand, the legendary king of Rohan.

“Mufasa: The Lion King” (Dec. 20): This live-action film looks at the backstory of Simba’s father, Mufasa. James Earl Jones will not be doing the voice as Aaron Pierre will play the character.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” (Dec. 20): Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba and James Marsden star in this third installment. There is no word as to whether or not Jim Carrey will be involved.