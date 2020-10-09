Popular 90s kids show revival ‘Ghostwriter’ is fun for the whole family

(KGET) — This week’s suggestion for entertainment is not only fun to watch but may spark your interest in reading.

“Ghostwriter” is an updated version of the 1992 series about a group of young friends who learn an appreciation for books while dealing with ghosts. The series is available on Apply TV plus.

Actors Hannah Levinson and Justin Sanchez plus writer Luke Matheny discuss what they love about the series.

I highly recommend the new season of “Ghostwriter” that is now available on the streaming service.