BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — PJ Byrne takes a very philosophical approach to discussing a question regarding his new Peacock series “Irreverent” that ends up sounding more like his personal views about life in general than merely about acting. He’s responding to being quizzed about how his character is dealing with losing faith in his personal and spiritual lives.

“As we go through crises in life, are we ever fully formed to know exactly who we are? That’s such an important part of the story. There is always so much more to be learned, to grow, to evolve, to be,” Byrne says.

To be or not to be an actor has never been a crisis for the New Jersey native. He was on his way to being an investment banker when he discovered acting and since then has amassed a long list of credits including “The Boys,” “Big Little Lies,” “Black Lightning,” “Babylon” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

His latest TV venture, scheduled to debut Nov. 30 on the NBC streaming service Peacock, has him playing Mackenzie Boyd, a church Reverend in Chicago who after being devastated by his wife leaving him before their relocation to Australia, not only has a crisis of faith but also steals a bag of money from Paulo (Colin Donnell), a criminal mediator forced to flee for his life.

By the time the airplane lands delivering the two men to a small Australian reef community in Far North Queensland, Mack has left with the money and Paulo goes into hiding as the town’s new Reverend.

Generally, an actor will do a lot of research when they are cast to play a role as distinctive as being a member of the clergy. That wasn’t necessary for Byrne because his character takes a 180-degree turn with his life getting away from the church.

If he had needed to play some heavy religious moments, Byrne could call upon his years up in a Catholic family where he jokes about being an altar boy for so many years he was head and shoulders above the others. And, lastly, Byrne laughs and points out the sweatshirt he is wearing clearly he shows he attended DePaul, a private Catholic university.

He finally settled on the idea that his character is just a person who loves people. That was definitely easy for him to play because Byrne considers himself to be a “people person.”

“There is just a lot of this guy that is me innately,” Byrne says. “I didn’t want him to be so obscure or so wild. He is a little bit of a narcissist. But he is a person you should recognize in any profession.

“He is just a man who is having a really big crisis.”

Byrne’s character is just one of a bevy of unique characters in “Irreverent.” The town is loaded with so many weird and wacky people that the show has the vibe of “Northern Exposure” with the added levels of crime, corruption and killings. Because the series has so many quirky elements, Byrne was even more drawn to it.

“The show is letting everybody know that even though we are shooting in one of the most parts of the planet, everyone is struggling with life,” Byrne says.” Our show is like a warm blanket letting everyone know that we are there for you.

“We understand that life is hard sometimes but if you do something like checking on your neighbor, help can come in some of the most interesting and wild forms.”

Filming the 10-episode first season of “Irreverent” meant Byrne had to be down under for months. The shooting schedule came during the height of the country battling with the COVID crisis but after he finished his quarantine period, Byrne loves filming in another part of the world. It was a reminder to him that there are talented people no matter where you travel.

Byrne’s role on “Irreverent” is another example of how he has played a wide array of characters over the years. He credits all those finance classes he took before picking acting as his career.

“When you take finance classes, you learn you need to diversify. That’s the first thing you learn,” Byrne says. “I knew I was going to be an actor. The way you diversify as an actor is to not get pigeon-holed into a part.

“I wanted to be able to do everything and the way you are able to do that is going to grad school to learn how to be a proper actor. That falls into every job and every audition.”

Byrne brings that focused approach to acting to play a man dealing with a major crisis (or two). He’s helped playing that role by the cast of “Irreverent” that also includes Kylie Bracknell, Briallen Clarke, Tegan Stimson, Ed Oxenbould, Wayne Blair, Russell Dykstra, Calen Tassone and Jason Wilder.