BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Danny Boyle always has taken a very unique approach to every project he has directed whether it be a film like “Trainspotting” or the opening ceremonies of the 2012 Summer Olympics. He has always been a rebel with a cause.

So, it is no wonder Boyle was compelled to take a look at a group of artists who were so unique that they changed an industry and a generation. Boyle is the executive producer and director of the six-episode FX series “Pistol” scheduled to debut on Tuesday on Hulu.

The series – created and written by writer Craig Pearce – examines the British rock ‘n’ roll revolution in the mid-‘70s driven by the Sex Pistols, particularly founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones (Toby Wallace). Jones’ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, served as the foundation for this series that looks at how a group of noisy working-class kids who appeared to have no future shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core.

Boyle knows the impact of the Sex Pistols well as he was a young man living in England when their musical mayhem exploded. It was easy for him to notice the band because they were such a stark contrast to the dull nature of England at the time.

“You felt like you were young and then you were old, and there was nothing in between,” Boyle says. “And they did something, the Pistols, they were the fountainhead that changed it for so many other people coming after them. And I think what they did is they gave a sense of timelessness.

“They said, ‘This is yours.’ And what was different about them is they said that you can do whatever the [expletive deleted] you want with it. You can waste it, be vacant, be futile or not; it’s up to you.”

Despite the fact the Sex Pistols lived life at a chaotic high speed, the majority of the members of the band and those in their inner circle are still alive. That gave many of the actors the opportunity to pick the brains of the people they were portraying as research.

Wallace had the book that Jones had written but he also reached out to the Sex Pistol guitarist for additional insights especially in his relationship with Malcom McLaren (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) who was the manager of the group.

“I guess it was nice because I had the book, and then I had also the real Steve I got to meet and hang out with quite a bit. So I always got to contact him for any type of thing, like for context in the script or anything like that,” Wallace says. “But I think at the heart of him and at the heart of our story was this traumatic experience that he had gone through that birthed that type of anger that I think he shares with Malcolm.

“Out of the anger was birthed the Pistols because a lot of people could relate to that, especially from these kinds of working‑class places and these working‑class people. So that was kind of the key for me personally.”

Louis Partridge, who plays Sid Vicious, and Emma Appleton, who took on the role of Nancy Spungen, didn’t have such an opportunity. Spungen was murdered in 1978 and Vicious died of an overdose a year later.

The lack of opportunity to talk to the people they were portraying wasn’t a big problem for the actors. Appleton found that the script gave her a deep understanding of Spungen.

“There was also the whole building of the set where we could really immerse ourselves in the world. The costuming, the hair, the makeup helped. Plus, we did our own research by watching documentaries, reading other resource material,” Appleton says. “Then we just threw ourselves into it.”

Partridge discovered during his research that there was almost too much material and a lot of it featured contradictory views and ideas. The main task he faced while dealing with the research was trying to figure out what was fact and what was fiction.

Despite the fact Sid and Nancy died years ago, both actors approached the project with a deep respect for taking on roles based on real people.

“But, I was also always aware that it was going to be my interpretation and it is Craig’s writing and Danny’s direction,” Appleton says. “So you are lifting something from a real person and in some ways fictionalizing it because we don’t know the conversations these people had or who they were when they were alone in their room. So we are looking at it through a different lens while still being delicate knowing that it was a real person.”