The 1940 Disney animated film “Pinocchio” took the 1883 Carlo Collodi novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio, and refined out all of the original darkness. Instead of keeping how the author had made his talking marionette very cruel and mischievous, the Disney version was more of a tale of a misguided youth designed to entertain a young audience.

There have been numerous adaptations of the novel over the years and most have leaned toward being as family friendly as possible. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson have taken a very different direction with their vision of the novel set to debut Dec. 9 on Netflix.

Their “Pinocchio” comes closer to the original version of the novel with more of an emphasis on the brash and uncontrollable elements of the wooden boy. Their examinations of complicated and lofty ideas coupled with superb stop-action animation make this one of the more compelling versions of Collodi’s writings ever made.

Where the production gets elevated is the way the script by del Toro and Patrick McHale goes beyond the simplistic idea that all that’s needed to be a “real boy” is knowing how to be good. Instead, their tale delves into dark and deep issues such as the definition of life and death, the ramifications of immortality, the power of family, the dangers of unbridled power and the meaning of sacrifice.

Traditionally, the tales of Pinocchio have started simply with the idea that a well-known woodcarver decides to build a wooden boy. The next day Pinocchio comes to life and with some guidance from a wise cricket learns the lessons he needs to know so that he can become a real boy.

The film by del Toro and Gustafson immediately elevates the emotional elements of the story by establishing a dark reason for Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) wanting to build a boy. He has spent years grieving for the son who was killed during a bombing raid and his grief has taken him to the edge of insanity. That leads to the actions that create the wooden boy who comes to life.

It looks like the pain will be over when he finally realizes Pinocchio (Gregory Mann) is not just a figment of his twisted mind. But, he has trouble dealing with Pinocchio’s lack of restraint that eventually leads the wooden boy into a series of misadventures. Even the wise cricket (Ewan McGregor) can’t control the impetuous wooden boy.

One of the biggest differences between del Toro’s version and all the rest is setting the story in Fascist Italy between World War I and World War II. This allows for some surprising twists such as instead of Pinocchio being lured into the evil ways of Pleasure Island, he becomes pulled into the rise of Benito Mussolini by becoming a member of his youth camp.

It is this point that it is very clear this version of “Pinocchio” is not a fairytale but a serious look at the corruption of young minds, the consequences of blind obedience and the severe price of war. The director uses the pure innocence of Pinocchio to demonstrate how easily some can be manipulated and used.

It is not just the story that elevates this production. The animation is so rich and textured that there are times when it is easy to forget this is all done by hand. Details from the bent nails in Pinocchio’s back to the water that flows through the throat of the great beast that swallows Geppetto are spectacular.

Generally the voice casting is good but McGregor was not the best choice to speak for the cricket. His role as the teacher and spiritual guide for Pinocchio resonates with a little too much “Star Wars.” That ends up being a minor distraction.

This is only one small splinter in a production that takes a story that has been repeatedly told and gives in new life through beautiful animation and a story that is familiar yet incredibly fresh.

Movie review

Pinocchio

3 1/2 stars

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman,Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton.

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Rated: PG-13 for violence, language, thematic elements

Running time: 117 minutes.