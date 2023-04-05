Executives with Paramount+ are hoping that Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara are the ones that you want – Ooh-ooh-ooh, the ones that you want. They are the four stars of the new series “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.” The series launches April 6 on the streaming service.

The musical series takes place four years before the original events in “Grease.” It is 1954, a time before rock ‘n’ roll ruled and before the T-Birds were the coolest in the school. Four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Series creator Annabel Oakes initially balked at the idea of making a TV show based on “Grease.” She didn’t think there was any reason to do another “Grease” project because the original was perfect.

“It’s an important part of my – and so many other people’s – childhoods. I was not interested in dragging this down,” Oakes says.

Oakes was in the process of politely turning down the job offer when she began to think more about the idea. Instead of thinking how a new production might taint her childhood memories, she began to focus on how much the film touched her and other generations.

There were also unanswered questions. She knew that Sandy and Danny flew off to a happy life together, but she didn’t know what happened to the Pink Ladies.

Before sending her email to the Paramount executives, Oakes began to do some research and discovered that the Pink Ladies were real. It was a group at the high school attended by Jim Jacobs, the creator of “Grease.”

Oakes thought that was interesting enough to call her mother and friends of her mother to ask what high school was like in the ‘50s and ‘60s. What she heard was enough for Oakes to change her mind and move forward with the “Grease” project.

“I started to get these amazing, beautiful, interesting, unexpected stories from people of all different walks of life. I talked to popular girls. I talked to a woman who later became a, you know, radical lesbian feminist,” Oakes says. “I talked to people of all races.

“And then when I got a writers’ room, we all started talking to everybody’s grandmas and aunties and uncles and everybody, and we got really excited about the possibilities of returning to the world of ‘Grease’ and telling these stories.”

Giving those stories their musical edge fell to songwriter/singer Justin Drew Tranter who is the executive music producer on the series. Tranter has written songs for artists ranging from Britney Spears to Linkin Park.

His approach to the series is to pay homage to the original music but give the new version a unique spin.

“It was this whole journey of paying respect to something that was very much of the time, looking back at the ’50s. So, just like we did lyrically, it’s 2022, 2023 looking back at the ’70s and the ’50s. We tried to incorporate that sonically as well, which was a beautiful, beautiful challenge to try to figure out,” Tranter says.

For the four main cast members, telling the stories in the first season was a long process. Not only did they handle all the acting challenges but because this is a musical, there were new songs and dance choreography to learn each week.

Davila, who plays Jane, admits that the experience was very physically challenging but they would do it all over again without hesitation.

Davila says, “We were in rehearsals from the beginning to the very end. It was a lot of layers happening of shooting a scene, rehearsing a scene, going into dance rehearsals, going to the studio and recording a song, all at the same time, for all different episodes in all different orders. So not only were we having to memorize lines, but dance moves and lyrics.

“And also remembering where our character was in the story depending on what day it was that we were shooting.”

What helped them get through the demands was that each of the four actors came to the project with a deep love for musical theater.

Notartomaso grew up doing musical theater and went to school for musical theater at Penn State. She knew what to expect in taking on the musical TV series but it quickly became apparent that this was a whole new level of work.

“It was a really big challenge for all of us to learn things so quickly and do things so quickly on the fly. We would shoot numbers in one day. A three-minute whole song with a lot of choreography,” Notartomaso says. “It was a lot of moving parts. And it just took a really huge amount of collaboration and community to get all those things done in the way that we did.”

All that’s left is to see if “Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies” is still the word.