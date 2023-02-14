Much of the old gang is getting back together to be part of the third – and final – season of the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard” set to launch Feb. 16. Joining Patrick Stewart are his “Star Trek: Next Generation” co-stars LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Brent Spiner.

Also returning is Jeri Ryan who has reprised her role of Seven of Nine from “Star Trek: Voyager” in past seasons of the streaming service series. There are other familiar faces from the past but if you were told who they are, you would need to be thrown out an airlock.

Executive producer Terry Matalas says, “I remember watching the premiere of ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ almost 34 years ago with my father like it was yesterday. It was the spark that ignited my love for science fiction.

“It felt like, after ‘Star Trek: Nemesis,’ there wanted to be one more final story. And we were faced with a really unique opportunity to do one last season telling a Picard story, first and foremost, a very personal story. But how better to end that journey than to look back at the beginning and to bring his friends and family from ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation.’”

The reunion of the “Next Generation” cast starts with Picard getting an urgent message from Dr. Beverly Crusher (McFadden) enlisting his aid. The requests comes with the warning that he should trust no one in Starfleet because of a threat from a species known as the Changelings.

Picard immediately turns to two people he knows he can trust – Will Riker (Frakes) and Seven of Nine. They find a way to launch an unauthorized rescue mission.

Getting the gang back together goes against the approach Stewart wanted for “Star Trek: Picard” when the series launched. It was his intention to make it as different from “Next Generation” as possible.

He now admits his thinking was slightly off.

“At times, I was wrong about what I was determined should not be seen or should be encouraged to be seen in ‘Picard.’ The most important thing for me was that it should not just simply look like a three-series reunion, because that would just simply be stepping back,” Stewart says. “What excited me about starting work on ‘Picard’ was that I had lived nearly 35 years since I first put on the captain’s uniform. And there is no doubt that in that time, the world has changed.

“But I have changed too. I’m not the same person that I was then. I wanted the series to show the impact of those years that had passed and how much one might change and whether fears become greater or less.”

The third season of “Picard” definitely shows big changes for McFadden’s character. During her days of boldly traveling the universe in “Next Generation,” Dr. Crusher rarely got to be involved in big action scenes. That had always bothered McFadden because she always considered the time she worked as a choreographer before the series had prepared her to handle stunt work.

Her opportunities to be involved in more action dropped even more between the second and third season of “Next Generation.”

“I felt I came back and it was a more matronly character and I felt it took several years to get back to the way I had first been told the character was by Gene [Roddenberry],” McFadden says. “I really loved Terry’s ideas and Patrick’s ideas on where Crusher would be now. And I loved the fact that they had me beginning doing something active.”

Dorn’s return to playing Worf went in an opposite direction. He had always been at the heart of the action on “Next Generation” as the head of security. Even when he became a father, Worf was one of the strongest characters on the series.

He returns to a slightly kinder and gentler Worf for “Picard.” He can still kill a person with ease but Worf is now more inclined to look for a less physical way to solve a crisis.

Dorn says, “Worf has always been on a journey. He’s always been looking and searching through ‘The Next Generation’ and ‘Deep Space’ and the movies for who he is. And that’s the one thing I wanted to impart to them. And it was a wonderful experience, because they took that. I took what they said. And we came up with where Worf is.”

There was only one part of the changes made to Worf that didn’t completely set with Dorn. He had trouble with the fact that Worf now sports gray hair.

The final season of “Star Trek: Picard” premieres exclusively on Paramount+ with new episodes of the 10-episode-long season available to stream weekly on Thursdays.