Peyton Elizabeth Lee has picked up a stalker. At least that’s what the star of the Disney+ series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” and the upcoming Disney Channel movie “Prom Pact” is calling Milo Manheim. The reason for her joke is that not only does Manheim co-star with her in the made-for-cable movie but he has joined the cast of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” for the second season launch.

“He follows me places,” Lee says with a sarcastic tone. “I don’t know what happened. He’s a stalker at the end of the day. Everywhere I go he shows up there conveniently five days after.”

In this case, the pair filmed “Prom Pact” and then Lee headed back to Hawaii to film the new season with Manheim being added to the cast. You can see them working together when “Prom Pact” launches at 8 p.m. March 30 and the new season of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” will be available starting March 31.

Manheim being cast in “Prom Pact” is not surprising as he has appeared in the majority of teen-oriented projects in recent years. That ranges from all of the “Z.O.M.B.I.E.S.” movies to the Paramount+ series “School Spirits.”

Lee jokes that he just “weasels his way in.”

“Prom Pact” looks at how high school senior Mandy Yang (Lee) is getting distracted by all of the “promposals” for the upcoming ‘80s-themed event. Yang’s lone drive is to accomplish her lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

When she is put on a waitlist, Yang forgets a pact she made with her best friend, Ben (Manheim), and tries to land a prom date with popular all-star jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper), whose father is a powerful senator and Harvard alum.

Lee understands her character’s desire to go to Harvard but that kind of deep commitment to a goal is nothing like the way Lee has approached her acting career.

“I trick myself into not caring so the rejections don’t hurt,” Lee says. “In that sense, I am different from Mandy. But getting into college was a huge thing for me.”

Lee has been acting since she was very young with roles on “Scandal,” “Andi Mack,” and “Shameless” plus national commercials for Carnival Cruise Lines, Sprint and Petco. That hasn’t left a lot of time for real parties.

“I have gone to three fictional proms in various projects,” Lee says. “And I have been to some Disney proms which are these events that Disney holds for their young actors that are busy during their actual proms.

“So, I have been to those but I have never been to a real high school prom.”

The irony is that at the same time Lee was busy filming “Prom Pact,” her actual high school prom was being held. She’s not too upset because Lee feels like she has a relatively strong grasp of the prom concept through all of the fake events she has attended.

Lee’s co-star could not give her any prom insights as Draper grew up in Australia. Instead of a themed prom as is the case of the United States, the tradition in Australia is to have a formal dance.

“They are pretty different,” Draper says. “There is no real big kind of promposals or hoopla. “You just go up to someone and say ‘Do you want to go to the formal?’ and they say ‘yep.’

“It’s formal but kind of un-formal.”

The one thing Draper has in common with Lee is that he didn’t get to attend his formal. Although he is a busy young actor, he was not able to attend the event due to COVID.

Being cast in “Prom Pact” not only gave him a taste of what American proms are like but he also got to show off his sports skills – or lack of such – playing the high school athlete. While in school, Draper was focused on acting and never participated in sports.

He admits that he had to learn to dribble a basketball just for the production.

As for Lee and Manheim working on “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,” that comes about when Lahela’s (Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour a changed person. That’s when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) The young doctor is faced with a decision to fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance.

Lee promises the second season of “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” will be loaded with fun, stunts, dancing and sports to go along with the family and romance elements.

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” also stars Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jason Scott Lee, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel and Alex Aiono. Season two of the Disney+ Original series “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” premieres Friday, March 31 on Disney+. “Prom Pact” will be available on Disney+ on that same day.