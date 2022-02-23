BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play, “Cyrano de Bergerac,” used the title character’s extremely large nose as the reason for the nobleman’s insecurities especially in the matters of love. He could charm and delight with his words but the giant proboscis always got in the way.

Using the facial feature as the representation of the huge emotional baggage made perfect sense with a stage production. The audience could easily see why Cyrano was so terrified of revealing his true feelings to his beloved Roxanne.

The nose has been the primary focus in film adaptations such as the 1987 movie “Roxanne” with Steve Martin and the 1990 feature, “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring Gerard Depardieu. The big screen meant it wasn’t necessary to give the audience a large visual display as the representation of Cyrano’s emotional anguish but each production stayed with the approach first presented by Rostand.

Director Joe Wright (“Anna Karenina”) has opted for a different tactic in his version of the 2018 stage musical adapted by his wife Erica Schmidt. His casting of Peter Dinklage in the title role shifts the focus from the face to Cyrano’s height.

This works equally as well because the facial feature was never intended to be taken at face value. What is at the heart of Rostand’s tale is the tale of the heart. All the adaptations have been the examination of what can happen when a person’s self-doubts can grow to a size that overpowers the needs of the heart.

Wright has crafted a beautiful interpretation of the story with Dinklage turning in a performance that should have earned him an Oscar nominaton as the tortured romantic hero Cyrano de Bergerac. He allows his beliefs that his social position as a guard combined with his physical appearance block him from revealing his true feelings for Roxanne (Haley Bennett).

Cyrano does get to express his feelings through a proxy as he agrees to be the ghostwriter of love letters for the handsome – but poetically challenged Christian de Neuvillette (Kelvin Harrison Jr) who has fallen in love with Roxanne. His beautiful words win over Roxanne’s heart but not for Cyrano.

There are many reasons “Cyrano” works but the biggest plus is Dinklage. He continues to prove that his masterful embrace of roles has put him in the hierarchy of the acting elite. Most actors can eventually muster a good performance with the right words. Dinklage is so adept at acting that he can tell a complete story with one look.

There are moments when heartbreak and frustration are so evident on his face that one look from his sad eyes can create an explosion of emotions. He didn’t need the help but the words first crafted by Rostand and adapted by Schmidt give him just one more tool to craft this memorable performance.

The work by Dinklage would have been reason enough to recommend “Cyrano” but he gets strong support from the other two segments of the love triangle.

Some actors come across as being more comfortable in period films and Bennet (“The Girl on the Train”) has the kind of timeless look that makes her a perfect casting as Roxanne. She plays the role with the right amount of naiveté that would let her believe that a man who can’t put together a sentence when he is speaking could craft such perfect prose on paper.

Harrison (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”) brings a youthful energy to the character of Christian. His performance was very important because he has to be likable enough that Cyrano would agree to help him woo the woman they both love but never allow the character to be a real challenge for Cyrano. The balance must be maintained for the emotional ending to ring with a necessary truth.

The three show their true harmony in a musical number Wright stages on a city street. It is the moment that perfectly mirrors all of the emotions being dealt with by the three players. There is no way to avoid the wish that love could play out perfectly for all three parties when it is obvious that can never be the case.

“Cyrano” has many positives but it all keeps coming back to Dinklage as the emotional anchor. Few can portray with such crystal clarity the pain a person can feel to their very soul as well as he can. This latest adaptation of Rostand’s work finds its emotional beauty and angst through Dinklage.

The film opens in theaters Feb. 25.

Movie review

Cyrano

3 1/2 stars

Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennet, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Ben Mendelsohn.

Director: Joe Wright

Rated: PG-13 for suggestive material, language

Running time: 124 minutes.