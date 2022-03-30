BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Pete Holmes didn’t actually need to be able to bowl like a professional to be the star of the new CBS comedy “How We Roll” that launches at 9:30 p.m. March 31. He just needed to look like he could roll strikes since the series is based on professional bowler Tom Smallwood’s life.

It took lessons from two different professional bowlers but Holmes got good enough to go in front of the cameras with confidence. Holmes plays Tom, a husband and father who gets laid off from his job working on a car assembly line. With the support of his wife – played by Katie Lowes – he decides to become a professional bowler.

The series deals with the life of a professional bowler but Holmes sees that as just the backdrop for a bigger story.

“When you watch the show, I think the bowling is just this great excuse for friends to hang out, just in the same way that ‘Cheers’ wasn’t about drinking. I mean, for me, it was, but that was just what I was doing,” Holmes says. “But these things, like fishing, bowling, going to bars, going to restaurants, these are all just excuses humans make to be together.

“A bowling alley, to me, is the perfect, safe, warm, and, sort of, fun location that you want to return to.”

That fits with what executive producer Mark Gross (“Man With a Plan”) had in mind when he created the show. He wanted to write something that was about hope. That was when fellow executive producer Brian d’Arcy James sent him a note telling him the inspirational story of Tom Smallwood and that was all he needed to create “How We Roll.”

The next step was finding the right cast, especially the actor to play Tom. They found that in Holmes who is a nationally touring standup comedian, actor, improviser, writer, cartoonist and late-night host. Most recently, “Comedy Sex God,” Pete’s first book, was published by Harper Wave. He has written for several television series, including “The Simpsons” and “Outsourced,” and many of his cartoons have been published in The New Yorker.

“How We Roll” deals with someone making the decision to go for a career where there are no guarantees instead of taking a more traditional job with a weekly paycheck. Holmes has no idea what that is like for a professional athlete but opting for a career in comedy doesn’t come with a lot of security.

Despite the pitfalls of such a career, Holmes can’t recall anyone trying to talk him out of a life in comedy.

“If I did have naysayers in my life, you just have to, sort of, clear yourself of those people,” Holmes says. “I always called it ‘comedy cancer.’ The comedians that were always comparing themselves to other people’s careers. They were always complaining about what they were owed and how they hadn’t gotten it yet.

“I’ve been doing standup comedy for 20 years – over 20 years – and those people never made it. It was, like, a bad diagnosis. I was, like, ‘Uh‑oh, this guy’s caught it. He’s hating and he’s comparing.’ And they never end up doing it.”

Holmes knew when he read the first script that this was a project that had a great appeal to him. He could relate to someone going after a different kind of career. Holmes also loved that Gross took a very different path with the wife.

Traditionally, the wife in this kind of story is very negative about their husband’s decision. Lowes plays the wife in “How We Roll” with a very positive attitude.

Even the casting of Lowes goes against the norm. She comes to comedy with a career dominated by dramatic work including “Scandal,” “Inventing Anna” and “Private Practice.”

Comedy was always something Lowes wanted to do, having grown up a fan of programs such as “Three’s Company,” “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “Cheers.” She’s finally getting her chance to make people laugh.

“My previous employer, Shonda Rhimes, kept giving me gigs, which was the greatest thing ever, crying and tears and drama, and all of that. But the minute that was over, I really made an effort that I would love to do a comedy,” Lowes says. “This one was such a great fit because it isn’t just about nailing these jokes.

“There’s a lot of heart and real deeper things that we’re going for. So, I get to practice the comedy, and learn, but also, rely on the things about drama of where I come from, which is just fighting for what you want in a scene, telling an honest story, and trying to do Jen Smallwood some justice with Mark Gross’s writing.”