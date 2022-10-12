The simple fact he gets to act makes James Denton happy. That joy is multiplied when he gets to work on family-friendly projects like “Perfect Harmony” that debuts at 9 p.m. Oct. 16 on the cable channel of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Denton plays Jack Chandeller, a musician who discovers love while rediscovering his passion for music with the help of co-star Sherri Saum. They play the best friends of a couple who ask them to be best man and maid of honor at their wedding. That means the pair who have never gotten along must spend time together and discover that they may be more in tune than either of them would have imagined.

All that is great but it is almost impossible to gauge the pleasure Denton is getting out of his latest project because he got to work with his son, Sheppard Denton, who plays his offspring in the film. It is the second time that father and son have worked on a film together.

“My son was certainly the keystone to the whole project,” Denton says. “We did a movie together when he was 13 and it wasn’t as big a role and he didn’t play my son. So, this was really special.

“Working with my son, there’s nothing like it. Being able to spend five weeks in a hotel in Winnipeg and getting to go to work together was great.”

Denton was confident that his son could handle the acting and musical demands of the film. He admits that during the production that he was more of a father than fellow actor.

Because Denton is also a producer on the film, he got to make sure the director would be someone he could trust to take care of his son. That’s why he turned to Stefan Scaini, a director Denton knew from directing him on “The Good Witch.”

From the selection of the director to working with his son is all designed to make “Perfect Harmony” a film that fits the heart-tugging productions in the Hallmark film world while giving the film a slightly different edge.

“I really wanted this film to be different. Thank God for Hallmark and their formula but they do so many that – as a producer – you want to set it apart somehow,” Denton says. “They are doing 90 original films a year so it is hard to come up with a different idea.

“So, the music angle helped some. But we also wanted to make it feel more like a feature like with the concert scenes.”

Working with his son was a personal treat for Denton. The more important casting in terms of the audience was selecting the person who would play the eventual love interest for Denton’s character. The last movie Denton did for Hallmark was “A Kiss Before Christmas” where he worked with his former “Desperate Housewives” co-star Teri Hatcher.

There was no question in Denton’s mind Saum could handle the acting part of the project having seen her work in “The Fosters” and “Good Trouble.”

“We really got lucky. She arrived at work early to work on the songs. She was very excited to do the movie,” Denton says. “She was a little nervous about the singing like me but we really settled in on the second day of filming.”

It wasn’t as big of a deal as working with his son but the fact Denton gets to play a popstar in retirement was another major reason he loved working on “Perfect Harmony” so much. In a rare twist for Hallmark, “Perfect Harmony” features four original songs performed by Denton.

“I’m a frustrated musician like most musicians. I am just good enough to know I am not any good,” Denton says. “I wanted the challenge of doing the music in the movie. I knew I could play it but I am not a great singer.”

The musical skills for the Tennessee native were good enough that Denton’s musical background includes composing the music for and performing in the stage production “The Night Hank Williams Died” plus performing with The Band from TV that also featured Greg Grunberg, Hugh Laurie, Bonnie Somerville and Bob Guiney.

Music is important to Denton but it is acting that has earned him the most attention. After a few years selling advertising for two radio stations, Denton moved to Chicago to work in theater. He moved to television with roles in “The Untouchables,” “Sliders,” “Jag,” “Dark Skies” and “The Pretender.” It was his role as Mike Delfino on “Desperate Housewives” that proved to be his biggest hit.

Denton has reached a point in his career where he can pick projects like “Perfect Harmony” where he gets to work with his son. He’s already working on his next project and while he won’t release any details, that production could feature three Dentons as his daughter, Malin, is also interested in acting.