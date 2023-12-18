Rick Riordan’s best-selling books featuring the exploits of Percy Jackson have been adapted into a variety of films, miniseries and even audio productions. That created a challenge for executive producers Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz when they were creating the latest incarnation, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Their work can be seen starting Dec. 20 when the series launches on the streaming service of Disney+. “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will launch with two episodes with a new episode being made available each week after that.

“I think the one thing we decided to do was ignore it,” Steinberg says of all the other adaptations. “To me it was just more about embracing the opportunity that was being handed to us to make something that wasn’t just already loved by so many ages.

“We wanted to make something that was universal and fun and as emotionally engaging as possible. That means deciding to start from scratch.”

What they created has Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) on a dangerous quest to outrun monsters and outwit gods. That sends him on a journey across America to return Zeus’ master bolt and stop an all-out war.

After losing his mother, Percy is sheltered at Camp Half-Blood, a sanctuary for demigod children. He must prove himself and confront his origins once he discovers he too is a demigod and will take off into the perils of pursuing enemies in search of the Underworld with the help of his quest mates Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri).

The big key for the pair was finding the right person to play Percy. Scobell’s audition tape was included in a batch of a dozen hopefuls. Steinberg knew as soon as he saw Scobell they had found the right young actor to anchor the production.

“You are aiming at the smallest bullseye of a kid who is not just charming and has presence and the ability to perform,” Steinberg says of the search. “They have to give you the feeling that they are going to be able to do everything I ask them to do in all of the emotionally complicated ways.

“And they have to be funny, which is a whole other discipline.”

There was a point when there were doubts whether the right actor was going to be found. They were relatively certain Scobell was perfect, but Steinberg points out that any casting is like jumping off a cliff. There is no real way of knowing how the selection is going to work until the cameras start rolling.

Steinberg has no doubts now that “Percy Jackson and the Olympian” would not have worked had Scobell not turned in such a strong performance.

Scobell is best known for his breakout performance opposite Ryan Reynolds in Shawn Levy’s “The Adam Project,” for Netflix. He also can be seen as the lead of Paramount+ action feature, “Secret Headquarters”, opposite Owen Wilson. In 2022, Walker appeared on Variety’s coveted Variety Young Hollywood Impact report securing him as one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

His co-star, Jeffries, started her career appearing in commercials in the Detroit area when she was 3 years old. She went on to appear alongside Taraji P. Henson in FOX’s “Empire”, as Lil Rey Howery’s daughter, ‘Erica’ on the FOX comedy, “Rel”, and more.

Simhadri has been acting for more than a decade from commercials to Disney Channel starring roles. His work includes ABC’s “How To Live With Your Parents (For the rest of your life)” and “Will & Grace”. He has been seen as the lead in Disney Channel’s original movie, “Spin,” and most recently he had a role in the Disney+ reboot of “Cheaper By The Dozen” alongside Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union.

The three star in the books based on Riordan’s work that has made him the number one New York Times bestselling author of over twenty novels for young readers, including the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” The Percy Jackson series has spent 690 weeks on the New York Times best seller chart and has sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

“Percy Jackson” is a big shift for Steinberg and Shotz. Before taking on the series based on the popular tween books, they were behind such older-skewing projects as “Jericho,” “Black Sails” and “The Old Man.”

Shotz explains the switch comes because of them becoming fathers. Both executive producers have three children. “When you start seeing your kids respond to material like this and when you see them fall in love with reading because of books like this you very quickly become connected to something like this and want to make something that you not only believe in but what your kids to be very excited about it as well,” Shotz says.