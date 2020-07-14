Peacock’s ‘Brave New World’ should have been braver

(KGET) — Another of the new offerings that will be included in the launch of the new streaming service Peacock will be the latest adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s groundbreaking 1932 novel, Brave New World. It will be available starting July 15.

The series looks at life in a utopian society that was able to find peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history. This is threatened when New London citizens Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, “Game of Thrones”) and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, “Downton Abbey”) go on vacation to the Savage Lands, a place that’s just the opposite of New London.

It is in the Savage Lands where the New London travelers become involved in a violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”), who escapes with them back to New London. John’s arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

The strength of this version of “Brave New World” is the cinematography, costume design and casting. The two very different worlds are presented in their own version of starkness.

New London is a gorgeous landscape that falls somewhere between an amusement park and a space center. That fits because it is a world where all of the residents have been genetically designed to be flawless. Those who don’t reach that ultimate status are reduced to a level as a servant. No one seems to care because there are plenty of mind-numbing and sex-stimulating drugs for everyone.

Not since the 1976 feature film “Logan’s Run” has the costume design been so fashionably forward. The entire wardrobe is a mix of being comfortable for the constantly perfect weather and as provocatively sexual as possible. This is a world where showing any monogamy is considered a crime and sex is the solution.

At the same time, the Savage Lands has also been designed more like an amusement park than the more primitive world that was in Huxley’s book. That does allow for a more exaggerated look for the people, places and things that is a sharp contrast to the New London world.

The look helps drive home how people who participate in marriage are giving in to superstitions, that left unchecked all humans would resort to violence for material wealth and natural-born humans are an abomination.

Such stark contrast works to give “Brave New World” a proper setting.

Some of the casting is quite strong including Findlay who plays a key cog in the story and Demi Moore in a recurring role as the alcoholic mother of John the Savage.

Where the series has problems is with the story. The heart of Huxley’s book is present but there have been some big changes that don’t add to the story. The overall plot structure suffers as the book has had to be expanded into at least one season of stories. The impact of Huxley’s novel has been watered down too much.

Please note the screener shown to the press includes strong language and nudity. There is no information on whether this will be the version shown on Peacock.

