First season of John Cena’s series “Peacemaker” now available on DVD. (Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.)

A series that takes a very irreverent take on the superhero genre that is now available on DVD tops this week’s new entertainment options.

“Peacemaker: The Complete First Season” Grade B+: When James Gunn was directing the 2021 film “Suicide Squad,” he had no future plans in mind for any of the characters. That was why he had no problem having Peacemaker – the character played by John Cena – shot in the throat and a building dropped on him.

It looked like he was dead but you have to remember that no one is really dead if there is a TV series or sequel to be made. In this case, the character ended up being alive and well to star in the HBO/Max production. Gunn brought Peacemaker back by writing the eight episodes of the first season and directing five.

The series looks at how the character is a determined vigilante who believes in peace at any cost even if a lot of people have to be killed. This examination is done through the broad and bawdy dark humor that is Gunn’s trademark.

What makes the series work is the fact Cena has given into this oddball character so completely. This is not the serious action star or professional wrestler that Cena has been in past years as he plays this role with abandon.

“Peacemaker” is definitely not the kind of production fans of traditional superhero tales will embrace. From Cena’s unheroic attack on life to the odd violence, this series looks to destroy anything that is traditional with superhero stories. Most of how that works is through Gunn’s very distinct writing and Cena’s willingness to be a wild and crazy figure in the middle of the madness.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray

“Love, Charlie”: Documentary looks at how Chef Charlie Trotter revolutionized American cuisine and paved the way for today’s celebrity chefs.

“Bros”: Two gay men are having trouble finding another tolerable human being with which they can go through.

“The Good House”: Sigourney Weaver plays a woman who must come to terms with her past to be able to move on with her life.

“Medusa”: Mari and her friends broadcast their spiritual devotion through pastel pinks and catchy evangelical songs, but underneath it all they harbor a deep rage.

“Unidentified”: Police detective Florin Iespas is determined to solve a hard case that no one else seems to care about.

“Hatching”: Perfect life is changed by a mysterious egg found in the woods.

Available through digital platforms

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”: Young man discovers a singing crocodile who loves baths, caviar and great music living in the attic of his new home. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 13.

“The Woman King”: An all-female unit of warriors protects the African Kingdom of Dahomey with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 13.

“The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry”: Bookstore owner’s life is not turning out as he expected as he struggles both emotionally and financially.