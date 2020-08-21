PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” aims to inform kids about pandemic and new show “Lovecraft Country,” available on HBO

(KGET) — TV has always been a major source of entertainment but it’s taken on an even bigger role during the pandemic. It has become a bigger source for educating youngsters who are stuck at home.

There are a lot of good programs on the networks, cable channels and streaming services to entertain and educate youngsters. I want to draw your attention to a series that is one of the best.

The fifth season of the PBS series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” has opened. And, it opened with a very special episode that should be some help to parents trying to explain to their children what is happening in the world.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: Won’t You Sing with Me? is a music-filled special that helps address some of the challenges and disappointments young viewers and their families may be experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remarkable thing is that it normally takes 40 weeks to produce an episode but the team behind the series that is a spinoff of “Mister Roger’s Neighborhood” was able to get this episode ready in half the time. That makes it very timely. You can catch “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” at 8 a.m. weekdays on Valley Public Television.

And now for something completely different.

HBO’s new series – “Lovecraft Country” – is as thought provoking as it is entertaining. The series based on the book by Matt Ruff is a mystery and romance road story that unfolds in the volatile world of Jim Crow America during the 1950s. The trip is complicated by those who do monstrous things in the name of racism and the kind of conventional monsters and creatures one would find in the works of horror fiction writer H.P. Lovecraft.

The series really makes you think about the definition of a monster.