PBS programming tops this week’s new DVD, Blu-ray release

Glenda Jackson stars in “Elizabeth Is Missing.” (Photo courtesy of PBS)

There were not a lot of major titles released this week on DVD and Blu-ray. Early January has always been a slow period but the lack of movies in theaters has hit the market even harder.

What is happening this week in regards to new entertainment options include multiple releases on DVD and Blu-ray are multiple offerings featuring programming from PBS.

New on DVD and Blu-ray as of Jan. 5

“Masterpiece: Elizabeth is Missing”: Woman (Glenda Jackson) is determined to find her missing friend Elizabeth before her dementia erases all the clues.

“Nature: Santa’s Wild Home”: A look at the animals that survive in the forest of Lapland, the northernmost region of mainland Europe.

“NOVA: Nature’s Fear Factor”: Scientists reintroduce wild dogs to Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park.

“Makers: Not Done: Women Remaking America”: Examination of the eruption of women’s organizing from the 2016 election through today.

“Nature: Pandas – Born to be Wild”: Pandas are observed in the wild in China’s Qinling Mountains and during the training of a young panda born in captivity.

“Love and Monsters”: Giant monsters defeat humankind and conquer the earth in the near future.

“Girl”: Young woman (Bella Thorne) investigates the murder of her abusive father.

“Mystery Road: Series 2”: Local cop in a small Australian town looks into the disappearance of two young men.

“12 Hour Shift”: Drug-addicted nurse,, her scheming cousin, an injured convict and a group of black market organ-trading criminals get caught up in a heist gone wrong.

“Ingagi”: A restored version of the cult exploitation classic film is being released. The controversial pseudo-documentary looks at the discovery of an unknown species of animals and the people who worship it.

“Yellow Rose”: Filipina teen from a small Texas town fights to pursue her dreams as a country music performer.

“Audrey”: Documentary that looks at Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn.

“The 100: The Seventh and Final Season”: Work begins to pick up the pieces of the society that have been destroyed on Sanctum.