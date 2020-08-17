‘PBS NewsHour’ provides full coverage of conventions

(KGET) — The start of the Democratic National Convention and the impending Republican version in a week signal the race for the White House has reached a critical speed. The next three months will be filled with coverage of the race by the networks, cable channels, streaming services and publications. Toss in hundreds of serious and comic commentators and there will be a flood of material.

Few will match the lengthy coverage from the “PBS NewsHour,” the nightly newscast on more than 350 public television stations. Valley Public Television will broadcast three hours of the “PBS NewsHour” each night on the conventions starting at 5 p.m.

Just like the regular one-hour reports, the convention coverage will be anchored by Judy Woodruff who also serves as the managing editor. She will be joined by senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reporting in the field and/or remotely. Possible guests include Cook Political Report national editor Amy Walter, syndicated columnist Mark Shields and former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter.

During the 44 years Woodruff has worked in network, cable and public television news, she has not seen a race for the White House to compare with this year.

“We are a more divided country. We are polarized. Our political leaders in many respects are even more polarized than our country, even though we now see American citizens who are proudly displaying their differences,” Woodruff says. “Something comes out from the Bureau of Labor Statistics or from the Office of Management and Budget or the Congressional Budget Office, sure, there’s always a question about was there a motive behind it, but these are government statistics and from the states that used to be accepted.

“People have their own set of data that they want to use, and it makes our work much harder and we have to work, I think, much harder every day with every story to make sure that there’s no confusion about that.”

Woodruff sees the job of those covering the news as being watchdogs for what politicians say. If one politician rejects facts and figures, she sees it as a responsibility to clarify what that’s about and whether it’s something that is truly in dispute.

The other key point that Woodruff and her team focuses on is covering the news with as much fairness and balance as possible. This means not allowing personal opinions to come into play.

“Sure, we are human beings. I don’t like to use the term ‘objective.’ For example, when somebody asks, ‘Can you be objective about the news,’ I am not a machine or computer. I am a human being, a sum total of my life experiences. I have personal opinions,” Woodruff says. “I try to be fair and set that aside. That’s what I have done throughout my career. That’s what all my colleagues do.

“Whatever we may feel or believe in our private views that is set aside. We are all about fairness, about making sure that both sides, all sides get a chance to make their case and make their case so the American people can decide. It is as complicated as that and as simple as that at the same time.

Emmy-winning Amna Nawaz, senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor, brings 17 years of news covering experience to the “PBS NewsHour.” She has found dealing with the way politicians dismiss factual information with such ease as a challenging part of her job.

Nawaz says, “In my personal life I have gates through which speech has to pass, right? Is it true? Is it necessary? Is it kind? I think in journalism we have similar gates. Is it fair, accurate, necessary?

“I think when you apply those same kind of steady, rigorous standards to whatever it is you’re reporting on, whether it is something the president said or tweeted or the administration or a member of Congress said, that’s where we get where we are, applying the same standards and being the steady source of journalism so that we are not chasing the bright, shiny object of the day, but that we are providing the context and the information as we know it to be true.”

Context is a key word when it comes to the “PBS Newshour.” The news program has a reputation for providing in-depth coverage of issues and current events.

At the end of each day, there will be one steady plan for the “PBS NewsHour.” Executive producer Sara Just promises that despite the coverage of both national conventions by the news program, being different than any in the past, one thing will not change: the firm commitment to reporting events fairly and thoroughly and providing insightful, probing analysis.