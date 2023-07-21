If nothing else, director/writer Christopher Nolan is a patient man. Whether it be his slow build of the psychological monolith that is “Batman Begins” or the controlled death spiral into the corners of the psyche in “Inception,” Nolan has never been in a rush.

He has continued that approach with “Oppenheimer” which at times is the undisputed best picture released so far this year and at other times one of the most frustrating. This all comes from how Nolan begins to quietly unfold the story of one of the most monumental moments in human history and then eventually gets to the big explosive moment.

“Oppenheimer” – based on the biography American Prometheus – examines the decision during World War II by Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon) to appoint physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) to oversee the top-secret Manhattan Project.

America is in a race with Germany to be the first to construct the first atomic bomb. Oppenheimer’s solution is to bring together the greatest scientific minds to a remote location in New Mexico to design the weapon. This led to the first nuclear explosion in 1945, an event that redefined the world.

Nolan’s approach to the story was to build an arc of Oppenheimer’s life from his days as an eager student to his battles to save his reputation. This works because of a transformative performance by Murphy as the man who would become known as the father of the atomic bomb.

Murphy and Nolan worked together on the “Batman” trilogy and that history shows in this film. Every moment Murphy is on screen is a controlled delivery of deep and dark emotions. He never has to adjust the volume of his performance as the historical significance is enough to elevate each click through the scientist’s life. His performance is in perfect step with Nolan’s directing style.

Nolan’s methodical approach to the story becomes so dependent on the players that what should have been the biggest bombshell – the creation and use of the atomic bomb – is almost a footnote. It ends up just being the link between the first hour of the movie that establishes the characters and story points and the final hour where the emotional and political blasts finally reach the audience.

The easy approach would have been to focus on the Nazis as the villains of the story. That specter always hangs over the film but Nolan’s determined approach leads to a more immediate threat from the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.). The full story of the bloody war between Strauss and Oppenheimer isn’t revealed until the third hour of the film. When Nolan finally decides to disclose that element, the movie takes on a tension as great as the race to build the super weapon.

Unlike his work in “Dunkirk,” Nolan has not strayed too far away from the actual historical events. It was his blatant manipulation of the real story of the soldier evacuation during World War that ended up being a major flaw in that production. “Oppenheimer” so often plays like the readings of a transcript that even moments that had to be filled in come across with a realistic punch.

A sticking point with “Oppenheimer” is the time element. Nolan always has looked at time as more of a blip than continuous thread from “Memento” to “Tenet.” That is acceptable with a fictional tale but there needs to be a more linear approach when it comes to history.

As Nolan skips back and forth through Oppenheimer’s life, it becomes a test to keep track of whether the events are pre-bomb, during the creation of the bomb or the postmortem bomb world. A few time markers would have been handy.

Nolan also continues to struggle with how to use women in his male-dominated tales. Emily Blunt turns in an impressive performance as Oppenheimer’s troubled wife but she is never used enough. And Florence Pugh’s role of Jeanne Tatlock – Oppenheimer’s on-again, off-again lover – comes across less as a way of showing the womanizing ways of the scientist and more of a nod to being gratuitous.

Despite a few minor problems, Nolan has shown that with great patience comes great power. It may take some time but eventually Nolan shows his latest work is a blinding light of creativity.

Movie review

Oppenheimer

Grade: A-

Cast: Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Kenneth Branagh, Florence Pugh

Director: Christopher Nolan

Rated: R for nudity, language, some sexuality

Running time: 180 minutes.