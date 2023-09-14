Pati Jinich continues her guest to look at new food and cultures on “Pati’s Mexican Table.” (Photo courtesy of Pati Jinich)

Emmy-nominated Mexican television personality and chef Pati Jinich introduces herself as “I’m just Pati.” In her case, her being “just Pati” means being the host of “Pati’s Mexican Table” on PBS for a dozen years and being named one of the “Top 5 Border Ambassadors” from The Council of the Americas. Epicurious selected her as one of the “100 Greatest Cooks of All Times” and she has won a James Beard Award three times for her TV work.

Her list of accomplishments goes on and on but what is more important to the noted culinary expert is being able to cast a spotlight on new types of food and the cultures that go with them. The new season of her four-time Emmy-nominated show – set to launch at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 on Valley PBS – has Jinich (who has earned the respect of her last name being used) traveling the Yucatan.

Despite a lengthy list of TV appearances and urging by her fans to repeat past recipes, Jinich prefers to present new discoveries. She has seen her PBS series go from being purely nostalgic to something that is far more adventurous for her.

“I feel like my relationship with my community and my audience and even my family has changed so much throughout the years in fascinating ways,” Jinich says. “I started ‘Pat’s Mexican Table’ by going to places I knew and missed and loved and that I wanted to share.

“That has completely changed now to where you are coming on an adventure with me to the Mexico I don’t know. Places I have not been to before. There is food that I have not tried.”

Her trip to the state of Yucatán gives her a chance to examine a culture rooted in Mayan heritage. She does this by traveling around the state to meet the cooks, artisans and families carrying on these traditions. In the capital, Mérida, she learns how ancient Mayan techniques merged with Spanish influences over the centuries creating a world-class cuisine.

Blending of cultures is something that is very close to Jinich’s heart as she grew up in a Jewish Mexican family. That explains why she has created Mexican-Inspired dishes for Rosh Hashana. This includes her Mushroom-Jalapeno Matzo Ball Soup and Brisket in Pasilla Chile and Tomatillo Sauce.

Her travels to the Yucatan gave Jinich a deeper appreciation of honey as it is a sacred ingredient there. This leads to a variety of ways to utilize honey to add a new flavor dimension to dishes such as Honey Habanero Rice & Peas and Sweet Lime Roasted Chicken with Honey.

At the end of the day, the primary focus for Jinish Is authentic Mexican cooking. She balks at the use of the word authentic because she is convinced it can have too much weight.

“What is authentic to you may not be authentic to me,” Jinich says. “What is authentic to a Mexican American who grew up in California is very different for a Mexican American who grew up in Florida.

“There is something very different about Mexican food south of the border. But I think you can find just as extraordinary Mexican food north of the border with the regional variations.”

The reason that a dish may taste different depending on where it is being prepared comes down to the access to certain ingredients. The peppers that are available in Mexico are different from those in the United States.

A major key to cooking for Jinich is finding the exact ingredients. She holds up a small container of small spherical peppers that were sent to her by a friend living in Arizona. Those peppers are extremely important for Janich to create the exact taste for her dishes.

All the food journeys for Jinich never would have happened had she followed her original career plan. After getting a master’s degree in Latin American Studies from Georgetown University, Jinich became a political analyst focused on Mexican political institutions and US-Mexico relations at the Inter-American Dialogue. Cooking eventually lured her away but her examination of people through their culinary tastes ends up being a way to be an analyst.

“Food is the most powerful, the most impactful way that people can connect and communicate,” Janich says. “No matter what your politics are. No matter what your beliefs are. We are animals in a way that we need to eat. We need to nurture.”

What she has observed is that when two people who have completely different backgrounds sit down to eat a meal based on one of their family’s recipes, this opens up an easier avenue to connect and find a shared humanity.

Jinich has already accomplished more than most chefs. If she has anything to say about it, the list will continue to grow.

“I just hope to have many more years. I see life as such an immense gift and I treasure every hour and get to continue to do what I do,” Jinich says.

In other words, that is exactly what you would expect “just Pati” to say. For more on her, go to patijinich.com.