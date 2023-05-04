Pascale Hutton was excited when she realized that she would get to play a wide variety of emotions with the film “Double Life.” Not only is her role of Sharon Setter dealing with a tragedy that completely changes her life, but she is also facing deep anger over how her trust has been shattered. As if that wasn’t enough, there is the fact that her life is in danger.

The Canadian actress was able to handle all of the acting challenges because they were not layered in all at once.

“I think it slowly layers on Sharon and what you end up seeing is a woman with the possibility of crumbling under that pressure. Instead, she rises to the challenge and I think that is a testament to the relationship between Sharon and Jo who actually end up bringing each other up,” Hutton says. “Through her connection and friendship – against all odds – with Jo, she finds some strength within her that she didn’t know she had.

“She is dealing with that tragedy, which is in her always, that allowed her to crumble. I think through subsequent events that happen; she realizes she can’t live in that solely anymore.”

The Jo Crueuzot she is speaking of in the production is portrayed by Javicia Leslie who is best known for the two seasons she starred in the CW series “Batwoman.”

“Double Life,” set to open in selected theaters May 5 and then be available through digital platforms starting May 19, looks at two women – thrown together by circumstances – who must get past their personal feelings toward each other to deal with a mystery. The more they investigate what happened, the more they must fight to stay alive. “Double Life” starts out as an examination of infidelity that gives way to a dark mystery.

Despite all the various elements in the story, Hutton knew as soon as she started reading the script that “Double Life” was going to be a complex mystery tale.

“I also thought it was a real kickass female action/friendship movie. That was super exciting for me,” Hutton says. “You have two women who are both strong and complicated in their own very, very unique ways at the forefront of the movie. That was a very bold decision to make. That was very exciting to me.”

Hutton came to “Double Life” with a long list of acting roles that prepared her for the acting challenges in the film. She has been featured in “Smallville,” “Flashpoint,” “Supernatural,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Fringe,” “Sanctuary” and “Intelligence.” She recently finished the third season of “Arctic Air” and can be seen on the Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart.”

Hutton’s credits range from strong science fiction and fantasy programs to tales of the heart. She credits luck with having a lot to do with such diversity.

“I never got into acting to play the same role over and over again,” Hutton says. “I was pursuing different opportunities but there is an element of luck as to which opportunities get presented to you. I feel fortunate that I have been able to explore and play in different genres and different worlds. That’s what keeps it exciting to me.”

Despite the long listing of acting credits, Hutton had never played a character like the one in “Double Life.” One of the elements that was so different for Hutton was the growth of the character. Often in films where an average woman is faced with a mystery, she immediately becomes a female version of Sherlock Holmes. In the case of “Double Life,” Hutton’s character pursues the truth but it is done in a very natural way.

Hutton says that it would have been ridiculous if her character suddenly went from housewife to super sleuth. Not only would that have made no sense, but it would also have gotten in the way of the storyline of how the two women come together.

The friendship between the two women is a key part of the film. Hutton was happy the chemistry between them ended up coming across so strongly because they had no time before filming to try to establish a connection. The first time Hutton and Leslie met was on the set for the first day of shooting.

“I really liked Javicia and had a really good feeling about her,” Hutton says. “Fortunately, the way we filmed it, the scenes where the two of them have a friendship was at the end of the shoot.

“So that gave us time to build that friendship and relationship off camera as well.”